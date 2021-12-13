News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Grant worth £3.85m awarded to heat homes in north Norfolk

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:41 PM December 13, 2021
North Norfolk District Council, as part of the Norfolk Warm Homes Consortium, has been awarded a £3.85m government grant for heating low-income homes. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

A £3.85m government grant awarded to North Norfolk District Council will help to heat low-income homes.

The grant will be used by the Norfolk Warm Homes Consortium to provide thermal insulation and low carbon heating to replace oil and gas systems.

Households are eligible if they have an EPC of D or below and a gross household income of less than £30,000.

In most cases, eligible owner-occupiers will not need to pay anything towards the costs, while landlords will pay a minimum of one-third.

Wendy Fredericks, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for housing and benefits. - Credit: Wendy Fredericks

Councillor Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said: “We are delighted to have funding granted for the residents of North Norfolk.

"This will mean that homeowners and landlords who fit the criteria will be able to apply for money to make their properties more energy efficient.

"This is especially pertinent as fuel bills are rising and we all need to cut out carbon omissions," she added.



