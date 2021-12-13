Grant worth £3.85m awarded to heat homes in north Norfolk
- Credit: North Norfolk District Council
A £3.85m government grant awarded to North Norfolk District Council will help to heat low-income homes.
The grant will be used by the Norfolk Warm Homes Consortium to provide thermal insulation and low carbon heating to replace oil and gas systems.
Households are eligible if they have an EPC of D or below and a gross household income of less than £30,000.
In most cases, eligible owner-occupiers will not need to pay anything towards the costs, while landlords will pay a minimum of one-third.
Councillor Wendy Fredericks, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said: “We are delighted to have funding granted for the residents of North Norfolk.
"This will mean that homeowners and landlords who fit the criteria will be able to apply for money to make their properties more energy efficient.
"This is especially pertinent as fuel bills are rising and we all need to cut out carbon omissions," she added.
Most Read
- 1 Injuries reported after two-car crash on the A148
- 2 More than 2,000 people flock to new leisure centre in its first week
- 3 WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide
- 4 Police to escort 25-metre long boat mould through north Norfolk
- 5 Your say: Will Omicron impact your Christmas?
- 6 'I want to move' - Man left terrified after huge Norfolk cliff slide
- 7 'We had to carry on' - Cafe owner on rollercoaster year
- 8 Electric vehicle charge points now live in North Walsham
- 9 Fine art gallery moves after 10 years in Holt
- 10 7 of the best coastal winter walks in Norfolk