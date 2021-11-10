News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Eight electric vans join council's fleet of cleaning vehicles

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:53 PM November 10, 2021
Electric vehicle in north Norfolk

One of eight electric vehicles that will drive North Norfolk District Council's daily street cleaning operations. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Street-cleaning in north Norfolk is going green with the introduction of eight electric vehicles.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has purchased the fleet for use by contractor Serco which will use the vans to support cleaning operations, toilet upkeep, as well as call-outs.

Electric vehicle in north Norfolk

One of eight electric vehicles that will drive North Norfolk District Council's daily street cleaning operations. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment said: “This is a great step in the right direction – every positive, sustainable change we can make in our day to day operations has an impact on our future.

Nigel Lloyd.

Nigel Lloyd, NNDC's portfolio holder for environmental services. - Credit: Nicholas Manthorpe

"We welcome the new vehicles into our fleet and will consider future ways to make our operations energy efficient, meeting our carbon reduction objectives and without compromising delivery of our services."

The council, having declared a climate emergency in 2019, recently published an Environmental Charter, committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hospitality group Chesnut has taken over The Feathers pub and hotel in Holt. 

Food and Drink

North Norfolk pub and hotel gets new owner with 'growth plans' for area

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Chris Packham and his Autmnwatch team have returned to Wild Ken Hill in Heacham. Picture: Sarah Lucy

Close car parks to help environments like north Norfolk's, Chris Packham...

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A premises on HIgh Street in Stalham that will soon open as a cake shop

Care home worker realising dream by opening cake shop

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night fireworks to return to town

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon