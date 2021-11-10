Eight electric vans join council's fleet of cleaning vehicles

One of eight electric vehicles that will drive North Norfolk District Council's daily street cleaning operations. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Street-cleaning in north Norfolk is going green with the introduction of eight electric vehicles.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has purchased the fleet for use by contractor Serco which will use the vans to support cleaning operations, toilet upkeep, as well as call-outs.

Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment said: “This is a great step in the right direction – every positive, sustainable change we can make in our day to day operations has an impact on our future.

Nigel Lloyd, NNDC's portfolio holder for environmental services. - Credit: Nicholas Manthorpe

"We welcome the new vehicles into our fleet and will consider future ways to make our operations energy efficient, meeting our carbon reduction objectives and without compromising delivery of our services."

The council, having declared a climate emergency in 2019, recently published an Environmental Charter, committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.