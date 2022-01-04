Have your say on North Norfolk District Council's 2022/23 budget

Eric Seward, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Walsham East in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council election. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE - Credit: Archant

People living in north Norfolk are being invited to have their say on the district council's budget for the following year.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has published its budget consultation for the 2022-23 financial year and is seeking residents' and ratepayers' views using an online consultation tool which can be viewed at: https://nndc.budgetsimulator.com.

Respondents can use the tool to amend budgets and see the consequences of each change, and there is space to make comments.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has published its budget consultation for the 2022-23 financial year.

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets, said that consultation is "an important part of the budget-making process".

"Therefore, the council hopes that through using the new online budget tool, people will be able to see the consequences of making amendments to budgets when making their comments."

The consultation closes on January 14.



