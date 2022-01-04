News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Have your say on North Norfolk District Council's 2022/23 budget

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:37 PM January 4, 2022
Eric Seward, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Walsham East in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council election. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE - Credit: Archant

People living in north Norfolk are being invited to have their say on the district council's budget for the following year.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has published its budget consultation for the 2022-23 financial year and is seeking residents' and ratepayers' views using an online consultation tool which can be viewed at: https://nndc.budgetsimulator.com.

Respondents can use the tool to amend budgets and see the consequences of each change, and there is space to make comments.

Budget

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has published its budget consultation for the 2022-23 financial year. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets, said that consultation is "an important part of the budget-making process".

"Therefore, the council hopes that through using the new online budget tool, people will be able to see the consequences of making amendments to budgets when making their comments."

The consultation closes on January 14.


North Norfolk News

