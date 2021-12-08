Barriers could block mountain bikes from north Norfolk beauty spot
- Credit: NNDC
Barriers deterring mountain bikes from a north Norfolk beauty spot could be built after a survey of visitors to the area's country parks.
This year, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) asked visitors what brings them to three of the district's green flag sites.
In Holt Country Park, most visitors said tranquility and wellbeing was their main reason for visiting.
Sadler's Wood in North Walsham was popular with parents taking their children to explore nature.
Among suggestions were requests for more benches, while NNDC has said it is looking to improve safety by installing barriers to deter use of motorbikes and mountain bikes.
Pretty Corner Woods was the most popular spot among dog walkers.
Feedback showed that the council could consider improving orientation, which the countryside team have since introduced with new site maps and plans for two new waymarked trails.
