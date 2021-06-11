Council gets £35,000 to create flat for homeless

Published: 1:16 PM June 11, 2021

North Norfolk District Council has been awarded funding to help provide safe accommodation for someone who has been sleeping rough.

The £35,000 will be used to cover some of the cost of converting a council-owned storage space in Sheringham into a self–contained flat for a single person.

The money follows on from another pot of government funding in 2020 when the local authority successfully bid for £140,000 to help fund the purchase of four flats to provide temporary housing for ex-rough sleepers in the district.

Wendy Fredericks, NNDC’s portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said: “It is fantastic that we have been successful in this bid and will be able to provide a good home for a homeless person.

“The pressure on our housing team has been very high during the pandemic and the challenge is far from over, we have real concerns we will see more families evicted from their private rented tenancies and needing support."