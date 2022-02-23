News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Council tax set to rise by average of £50 for year

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:24 AM February 23, 2022
Updated: 11:38 AM February 23, 2022
Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council

The average council tax bill in north Norfolk is set to rise by around £50 for 2022/2023.

Norfolk County Council has this week approved an increase to its part of the bill of 2.99pc, and the police and crime commissioner is raising his take by 3.59pc. 

North Norfolk district councillors are due to meet this evening (February 23) to consider raising their precept - which also covers town and parish councils - by 3.2pc. 

For a Band D property,  this equates to an extra £44.01 for the county council, £9.99 for the police and £4.95 for district and parish councils. 

County council leader Andrew Proctor said it was a time for "cautious optimism" on council finances but criticised a lack of central government funding. 

He said: "I accept that the government has put huge amounts into the country over the last couple of years but in local government we are still ravaged by the lack of money we get from the government."

