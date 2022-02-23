Average council tax bills in North Norfolk to pass £2,000 for the first time

North Norfolk ratepayers living in Band D homes will have to fork out more than £2,000 for the year for the first time ever come April.

All councils that take a cut from council tax - as well as the police and crime commissioner - have opted to jack up their share for the 2022/23 financial year.

It comes amid a cost of living crisis that has seen inflation pushed to its highest rate in 30 years and financial pressures pushing ever more households into fuel poverty.

The meeting took place at the North Norfolk District Council office in Holt Road, Cromer. - Credit: Archant

But despite the rise, Eric Seward, finance portfolio holder on the Lib Dem-controlled North Norfolk District Council, said the district had one of England's lowest council tax rates, and his authority could be proud it had "balanced the books".

Mr Seward said: "To be able to say that there are no cuts to services in north Norfolk places this council in a different position to many councils in England, who, due to financial pressure, face a further round of reducing the services they provide."

At North Norfolk District Council's budget setting meeting on Wednesday evening, a majority of councillors voted to increase their share of the bill by 4.95pc for Band D, meaning it will charge £158.67 on the annual bill.

It comes on top of the county council's already agreed rise of £44 a year taking it up to £1,516.95 and the commissioner's £9.99 increase to £288 for the year.

The precept for town and parish councils is rising by 5.7pc, or £66.41 for the year. In total, North Norfolk taxpayers in Band D homes can expect to pay around £2,007 in 2022/23.

Christopher Cushing, Conservative group leader on North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Archant

NNDC's Conservative group leader Christopher Cushing called the district's budget "extremely disappointing" and said it "did little to address the future needs of the council".

While Mr Seward said NNDC's finances were "robust", Mr Cushing said things were "actually quite perilous" and the budget failed to factor in carbon net zero targets, future corporate plans and the possibility of the government not granting as much as expected.

Mr Cushing said: "I think the picture painted is not as rosy as he might say."

The council's plans for the coming year include erosion management works, buying temporary housing for people in need and a revitalisation of North Walsham town centre.