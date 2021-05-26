News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk District Council to elect a new chairman

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 1:07 PM May 26, 2021   
North Norfolk District Council is to elect a new chairman and review which councillors sit on what committees following the local elections earlier this month.

Councillors will also appoint new committee chairmen and decide who should act as representatives to outside organisations.

NNDC is required to elect a new chairman and vice-chairmen and review the political balance of its committees under the Local Government Act 1989.

Council committees cover everything from development and planning to councillor's conduct and licensing. The overview and scrutiny committee also has the role of judging the council's overall effectiveness.

The chairman of the council has both a civic and a council role.

The current chairman of the council is Dr Clive Stockton, liberal democrat councillor for Bacton ward, while the vice-chairman is Jeremy Punchard, independent councillor for Lancaster South ward.

The council will decide its new chairman, as well as other committees at a full council meeting on Wednesday, May 26.

