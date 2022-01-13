Council fund panels award £90,000 to community groups
- Credit: Archant
More than £90,000 worth of funding has been granted to community groups across north Norfolk.
The panels of the district's arts and culture, community transport and sustainable communities funds met in November and December to allocated grants of £90,248 to ten local groups and organisations.
The arts and culture fund awarded a £2,498 grant to Musical Keys, an organisation providing music sessions at the Barrington Farm day services centre for people with learning disabilities.
It also gave a grant to Cromer Artspace who install life-size reproductions of art work from the National Gallery collection to outside art exhibitions, allowing residents to see iconic pieces locally.
The community transport fund awarded a total of £40,000 to North Norfolk Community Transport for the continued funding of wheelchair accessible transport to take residents to medically-related appointments and the Dial-a-Ride service, a door-to-door minibus from rural villages to local shops and supermarkets.
The sustainable communities fund awarded various grants to local groups for projects including electric vehicle charge points, the Cley Harbour scheme, Fakenham Sports Centre, church renovations and the Pandora Project, a domestic abuse charity.
Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: "There is a great sense of community in north Norfolk, with so much creativity and a desire to help one another.
"Through our community funds, we are delighted that we can support the many projects or aspirations across the district.
"We always welcome your ideas and applications, for projects big and small in nature," she added.
Applications to the grant funds are welcome all year round and are decided by a panel which meets throughout the year.
Closing dates for completed applications to the March Panels are:
Most Read
- 1 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
- 2 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman
- 3 North Norfolk pub to reopen after nautical makeover
- 4 'Tourists must contribute' - North Norfolk car park fee increase backed
- 5 'I'm hoping it helps' - A look inside North Walsham's hedgehog haven
- 6 Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall enjoys trip to Norfolk coast
- 7 Flytipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping waste on farmland
- 8 'Best thing I have ever done': New poke bowl business is booming
- 9 Postmaster retires after almost three decades
- 10 Converted barn to Scandi-style lodge: 5 bungalows for sale in Norfolk
North Norfolk Sustainable Communities Fund – Monday, February 28.
North Norfolk Arts and Culture and Community Transport Funds - Friday, February 25.
Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to contact supporting.communities@north-norfolk.gov.uk prior to submitting an application.