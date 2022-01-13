Council fund panels award £90,000 to community groups

Grants have been awarded to community groups including (clockwise from top left): the Cley Harbour project, North Norfolk Community Transport and Cromer Artspace. - Credit: Archant

More than £90,000 worth of funding has been granted to community groups across north Norfolk.

The panels of the district's arts and culture, community transport and sustainable communities funds met in November and December to allocated grants of £90,248 to ten local groups and organisations.

The arts and culture fund awarded a £2,498 grant to Musical Keys, an organisation providing music sessions at the Barrington Farm day services centre for people with learning disabilities.

Paintings on show at a North Lodge Park clifftop shelter in 2020 where members of Cromer Artspace exhibited work by local artists. - Credit: Archant

It also gave a grant to Cromer Artspace who install life-size reproductions of art work from the National Gallery collection to outside art exhibitions, allowing residents to see iconic pieces locally.

The community transport fund awarded a total of £40,000 to North Norfolk Community Transport for the continued funding of wheelchair accessible transport to take residents to medically-related appointments and the Dial-a-Ride service, a door-to-door minibus from rural villages to local shops and supermarkets.

North Norfolk Community Transport's minibus. - Credit: Archant

The sustainable communities fund awarded various grants to local groups for projects including electric vehicle charge points, the Cley Harbour scheme, Fakenham Sports Centre, church renovations and the Pandora Project, a domestic abuse charity.

The Gallow, Fakenham Sports Centre Association, which has been newly decorated inside. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: "There is a great sense of community in north Norfolk, with so much creativity and a desire to help one another.

"Through our community funds, we are delighted that we can support the many projects or aspirations across the district.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

"We always welcome your ideas and applications, for projects big and small in nature," she added.



Applications to the grant funds are welcome all year round and are decided by a panel which meets throughout the year.

Closing dates for completed applications to the March Panels are:

North Norfolk Sustainable Communities Fund – Monday, February 28.

North Norfolk Arts and Culture and Community Transport Funds - Friday, February 25.

Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to contact supporting.communities@north-norfolk.gov.uk prior to submitting an application.



