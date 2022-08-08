Bin collection days to change for north Norfolk

Bin collection days will soon change for almost everyone in north Norfolk.

Contractors Serco are introducing the changes affecting 90pc of households in the North Norfolk District Council area from September 5. And all residents will have to put out their bins by 7am on collection days.

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, NNDC's environment portfolio holder, said the changes were in response to north Norfolk's growth over the past decade.

Mr Lloyd said: "Providing an efficient waste collection service has become an increasingly complex task given the largely rural nature of our district and the large number of new homes being built in different locations.

North Norfolk District Council environment portfolio holder Nigel Lloyd. - Credit: Nicholas Manthorpe

“The council's aim is to provide a reliable waste collection service to all our residents that are delivered in the most efficient way possible.

"Serco identified that a full review of our waste collection services across the whole district was necessary in order to optimise the service."

Serco is sending out details of the changes affecting different parts of north Norfolk by post.