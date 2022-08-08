News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Bin collection days to change for north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:13 AM August 8, 2022
Bin collection days are changing for 90pc of north Norfolk households.

Bin collection days are changing for 90pc of north Norfolk households. - Credit: Archant

Bin collection days will soon change for almost everyone in north Norfolk. 

Contractors Serco are introducing the changes affecting 90pc of households in the North Norfolk District Council area from September 5. And all residents will have to put out their bins by 7am on collection days. 

Councillor Nigel Lloyd, NNDC's environment portfolio holder, said the changes were in response to north Norfolk's growth over the past decade. 

Mr Lloyd said: "Providing an efficient waste collection service has become an increasingly complex task given the largely rural nature of our district and the large number of new homes being built in different locations.

North Norfolk District Council environment portfolio holder Nigel Lloyd.

North Norfolk District Council environment portfolio holder Nigel Lloyd. - Credit: Nicholas Manthorpe

“The council's aim is to provide a reliable waste collection service to all our residents that are delivered in the most efficient way possible.

"Serco identified that a full review of our waste collection services across the whole district was necessary in order to optimise the service."

Serco is sending out details of the changes  affecting different parts of north Norfolk by post. 

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Prince Charles pictured with Matthew Rice and Patricia Parnell outside Cley church

Gallery

Prince Charles delights with visit to north Norfolk church

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Fenella Hawes

‘She lit up our lives’ - Family’s tribute to woman killed in hit-and-run

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Protestors outside North Walsham Library after a story time with Titania Trust (inset) was postponed.

Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon