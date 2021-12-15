When will your bin be collected in north Norfolk this Christmas?

The lorry driver shortage has caused some problems for bin collections across Suffolk - Credit: ARCHANT

Bin collections in north Norfolk will be on different days than normal due to the Christmas and New Year period.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has said that calendars for 2020/21 are currently being distributed to all households’ waste bins across the district.

Normal collection day/New collection day

Monday, December 20 - no change

Tuesday, December 21 - no change

Wednesday, December 22 - no change

Thursday, December 23 - no change

Friday, December 24 - no change

Monday, December 27 - Wednesday, December 29

Tuesday, December 28 - Thursday, December 30

Wednesday, December 29 - Friday, December 31

Thursday, December 30 - Tuesday, January 4

Friday, December 31 - Wednesday, January 5

Monday, January 3 - Thursday, January 6

Tuesday, January 4 - Friday, January 7

Wednesday, January 5 - Saturday, January 8

Thursday, January 6 - Monday, January 10

Friday, January 7 - Tuesday, January 11

Monday, January 10 - Wednesday, January 12

Tuesday, January 11 - Thursday, January 13

Wednesday, January 12 - Friday, January 14

Thursday, January 13 - Saturday, January 15

Friday, January 14 - Monday, January 17

Monday, January 17 - Tuesday, January 18

Tuesday, January 18 - Wednesday, January 19

Wednesday, January 19 - Thursday, January 20

Thursday, January 20 - Friday, January 21

Friday, January 21 - Saturday, January 22

Normal collection resumes on Monday, January 24.







