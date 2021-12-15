When will your bin be collected in north Norfolk this Christmas?
- Credit: ARCHANT
Bin collections in north Norfolk will be on different days than normal due to the Christmas and New Year period.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has said that calendars for 2020/21 are currently being distributed to all households’ waste bins across the district.
Normal collection day/New collection day
Monday, December 20 - no change
Tuesday, December 21 - no change
Wednesday, December 22 - no change
Thursday, December 23 - no change
Most Read
- 1 Holiday home owners launch new letting agency in north Norfolk
- 2 Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'
- 3 'Bubbly' former cafe owner remembered by daughter after inquest
- 4 Books worth hundreds of pounds destroyed in Cromer arson attack
- 5 Six holiday lets planned for north Norfolk estate
- 6 New housing bid could pave way so locals aren't priced out of areas
- 7 More than 2,000 people flock to new leisure centre in its first week
- 8 Bid to open grocery shop in Hoveton
- 9 Dental duo mark anniversaries separated by 20 years
- 10 Do you remember when these shocking storms hit Norfolk?
Friday, December 24 - no change
Monday, December 27 - Wednesday, December 29
Tuesday, December 28 - Thursday, December 30
Wednesday, December 29 - Friday, December 31
Thursday, December 30 - Tuesday, January 4
Friday, December 31 - Wednesday, January 5
Monday, January 3 - Thursday, January 6
Tuesday, January 4 - Friday, January 7
Wednesday, January 5 - Saturday, January 8
Thursday, January 6 - Monday, January 10
Friday, January 7 - Tuesday, January 11
Monday, January 10 - Wednesday, January 12
Tuesday, January 11 - Thursday, January 13
Wednesday, January 12 - Friday, January 14
Thursday, January 13 - Saturday, January 15
Friday, January 14 - Monday, January 17
Monday, January 17 - Tuesday, January 18
Tuesday, January 18 - Wednesday, January 19
Wednesday, January 19 - Thursday, January 20
Thursday, January 20 - Friday, January 21
Friday, January 21 - Saturday, January 22
Normal collection resumes on Monday, January 24.