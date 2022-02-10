Increase in fees for north Norfolk beach hut waiting-list

Coulourful beach huts at Mundelsey beach, one of north Norfolk's six Blue Flag beaches. Picture: LESLEY BUCKLEY - Credit: Lesley Buckley

A spot on the waiting-list for a beach hut or chalet in north Norfolk will cost an extra £20 this year.

The new fee for the annually-let seaside amenities at Cromer, Sheringham, Mundesley and Overstrand will come into effect in April and see an increase from £25 to £45.

Eric Seward, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Walsham East in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council election. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE - Credit: Archant

At a meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday (February 9), Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets, said the reason for the price hike was that it was “such a long time ago” since the fees were changed and the figure of £25 no longer covers the costs of putting people on the lists.

He added: “Demand does exceed the level of supply.”

Beach chalets on Cromer seafront. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

The council also owns a number of beach huts and chalets at Cromer, Sheringham and Mundesley available for weekly hire.These do not require a waiting-list and can be booked on NNDC’s website.