'God save the King!' - North Norfolk proclaims new monarch

Pauline Grove-Jones, Chairman of the North Norfolk District Council reading the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at the council's office in Cromer - Credit: Felix Brueggemann/North Norfolk District Council

Cries of ‘God save the King’ rung through Cromer after the proclamation of the new sovereign.

The formal announcement of accession was made by Deputy Lieutenant Adel MacNicol and North Norfolk District Council chairman Pauline Grove-Jones at the council’s office on Holt Road.

The King was formally announced as the nation's new sovereign in a ceremony that was televised for the first time on Saturday, with a proclamation made at St James's Palace in London.

(From left) Steve Blatch, NNDC Chief Executive, Adel MacNicol - Deputy Lieutenant, Cllr. Pauline Grove-Jones, Chairman of the NNDC, Kaye Skinner, Civic Officer - Credit: Felix Brueggemann/North Norfolk District Council

Across Norfolk, and the country, similar events took place on Sunday.

Mrs Grove-Jones, said: “I was very honoured to deliver the proclamation. It has been a very emotional three days for the nation. This is a momentous occasion and we stand in memory of Her Majesty the Queen during her long and honourable reign.”

The Deputy Lieutenant added: “It is a huge privilege to be here today because we are really here in North Norfolk acknowledging the continuity of the monarchy which meant so much to so many people.”

Pauline Grove-Jones, Chairman of the North Norfolk District Council and Steve Blatch, Chief Executive at NNDC bow their heads after laying a wreath - Credit: Aaron McMillan

After the proclamation, councillors, officers and members of the public joined together to sing the national anthem and to give three cheers for His Majesty the King.

Also at the event was North Norfolk MP, Duncan Baker. He is due to return to Westminster where he and other MPs will meet the new King later this week.

MP for North Norfolk, Duncan Baker (left) with his wife Nina Baker and Steve Blatch, Chief Executive of NNDC - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“It's a privilege to be at the North Norfolk proclamation which the chairman of the council performed admirably in her duties,” he said.

“It is a sad day. However, we look positively on our future with King Charles III. I will spend the day attending as many civic engagements as I can before I return to London.”

Once the ceremony had concluded, the flag, which had been flying at full-mast for the proclamation, was once again lowered to half-mast as the country continued its mourning.

Pauline Grove-Jones, Chairman of the North Norfolk District Council and Steve Blatch, Chief Executive at NNDC lay a wreath by the flag pole at the council's office - Credit: Felix Brueggemann/North Norfolk District Council

The Proclamation of the Accession

Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whose Decease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George: We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us.

Given at St. James’s Palace this Tenth day of September in the year of Our Lord Two thousand and twenty-two.