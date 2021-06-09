Council makes derelict area of popular park available to lease

Published: 12:19 PM June 9, 2021

The former tennis court area at North Lodge Park is available to let. - Credit: NNDC

What would you do with a 1950s bandstand boasting panoramic sea views and easy access to one of North Norfolk's most popular towns? Well, if you've got an idea and then a plot of land in Cromer could be for you.

North Norfolk District Council is making the old tennis courts and adjacent bandstand area in North Lodge Park, Cromer, available to let.

The former tennis court area at North Lodge Park is available to let. - Credit: NNDC

North Lodge Park is a clifftop, five-acre park located between Cromer East Promenade and Overstrand Road in Cromer and is one of the town's most popular attractions following the beach and pier.

The 0.35-acre site which is available to rent lies to the rear of the site and is bordered by trees, hedges and flower beds which offer some seclusion from the wider park.

Over the decades the area has been used as tennis courts, a dodgems area and in 2016 almost became a car park.

You may also want to watch:

It currently sits empty and in recent years has fallen into disrepair.

The former tennis court area at North Lodge Park is available to let. - Credit: NNDC

The area contains a traditional style ancillary post-war bandstand that dates back to the mid-1950s, which was most recently used for storage but could be developed.

Neither the site nor the building is listed but the plot does sit within a conservation area, and any development would need to take into account the grade 2 listed Lodge within the park.

The former tennis court area at North Lodge Park is available to let. - Credit: NNDC

NNDC said: "The building on site will likely require some works to bring it into a good structural condition, dependent upon the changes to be made. The hard standing is in poor condition and will most likely need to be resurfaced.

"The length and terms of any lease will be negotiated subject to the proposed level of investment and use. However, the council's intention that a long lease in excess of 20 years would be appropriate, with the tenant responsible for all repairs and maintenance."

Dr Mike Bossingham, Green candidate for Cromer Town in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council election. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE - Credit: Archant

Mike Bossingham, the mayor of Cromer, said he welcomed the opportunity for the tennis courts are to be used again.

He said: "I take the view that it would just be good to see it used. "These areas need to be bought back into use and if that's how NNDC are going to do it then that's okay."

Anyone wishing to show an expression of interest in the site has until Monday, July 12.



