County council election 2021: Who is standing in north Norfolk?

All 84 seats on Norfolk County Council are up for grabs in the local government elections taking place on May 6.

There are 11 divisions across North Norfolk. We have asked the political parties who are fielding candidates - as well as the independents, to submit their profiles so voters can consider them side-by-side. Each division and candidate is listed here in alphabetical order - scroll down to find yours.

Cromer

Cromer division includes Cromer town as well as the villages Felbrigg, Roughton, Southrepps and Thorpe Market. It has 10,080 residents.

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats)

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Cromer division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

Tim is 29 and lives in Cromer.



Tim has been a town councillor for nine years and has previously served as mayor of Cromer for two terms. He was first elected to Norfolk County Council in 2017 and has spent time in opposition at the county council scrutinising the performance of adult social care and the police and crime commissioner.



During his work as a county councillor, he played a role in holding the Conservative administration to account over the disastrous changes to minimum income guarantee and disability related expenditure.



Most of Tim’s work as a councillor is in the Cromer division itself, representing residents, businesses, and resolving issues.



In addition, he also set up the Cromer Cares group, which helped thousands of households in Cromer, and 19 surrounding villages, during the pandemic with prescription deliveries, food, and now transport to vaccinations.

It is his intention to continue the work of this group following the crisis, to support those suffering due to hardship, ill health, or other crises.



Tim is also the chair of the Cromer Youth and Skate Park Charity and is a volunteer for Cromer Carnival and other voluntary groups.

Mike Bossingham (Green party)

Mike Bossingham (Green party) is standing in Cromer division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party / Paul Hurst

I am a retired Methodist minister and deputy mayor of Cromer.

I am very active in Cromer Cares and have been delivering prescriptions daily for the past year. I also have been involved in Community Matters which provides food to the most vulnerable citizens of Cromer.

I am the treasurer for the Skate Park Charity and Cromer Royal British Legion. I support the provision of better play equipment for the children of Cromer.

I have been a member of the Green Party for 18 years and have served on Cromer Town Council for four years. I am committed to improving Cromer and am active in the environmental team of the town council.

I am concerned about the state of the old station building and am committed to preventing development of the "Runton Gap" site. I wish also to develop a network of safe cycleways for Cromer.

Richard Parker (Conservatives)

Richard Parker (Conservatives) is standing for Cromer division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Richard Parker is a registered nurse and former chief operating officer of the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital.



He now runs his own business and, during the Covid-19, worked closely with businesses and healthcare providers to help them with their responses to the coronavirus crisis.



He is keen to make sure health and social care work better together to support our older residents, whether in their own homes or in care.



He will work with Duncan Baker MP to find long-term solutions to the problem of ambulance response times, and to support Cromer Hospital.

David Russell (Labour)

David Russell (Labour) is standing in Cromer division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

David Russell was born in Norfolk and has lived in the county all his life: previously at Hellesdon, Sea Palling and now at Roughton.

A former North Norfolk district councillor and Sea Palling parish councillor, he currently serves as a member of Cromer Town Council. He is a volunteer with the East of England Ambulance Service and has a special interest in the provision of local NHS patient care.

A particular interest of his is the provision of rural transport in the Cromer division.

Fakenham

Fakenham Division includes Dunton, Fakenham, Helhoughton, Hempton, Pudding Norton, Raynham and Tattersett. It has 10,670 residents.

Tom Fitzpatrick (Conservatives)

Tom FitzPatrick (Conservatives) is standing for Fakenham division. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Tom has represented the town of Fakenham and its surrounding parishes at Norfolk County Council for the past eight years. He wants a vibrant town, worked to deliver the new Duke of Lancaster School for children with special educational which will open in January 2022.

He supported county work in delivering the assisted living apartments with on-site care beside the medical practice. Tom obtained substantial funding for building a roundabout at the accident blackspot in Hempton and is continuing to push the case for a roundabout on the A148 at Fourwinds. He will continue to work hard for the area.

Ruth Goodall (Labour)

Ruth Goodall (Labour) is standing in Labour division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party



I’ve lived and worked in Norfolk for 40 years, my children went to local schools. I’ve been a parish councillor, village hall trustee, youth club leader and school governor. I know about the big and small problems that communities face, and I know how to work with people from different backgrounds.

I’ve raised money for a village hall and play area, and successfully defended my community in county council meetings and public inquiries.

I know how things work and how to get things done. I have a particular interest in how small towns can thrive in rural areas and as a county councillor I’d be committed to solving problems and getting the best result for my local community.

Fakenham is a great little town and deserves a bright future.

Kris Marshall-Smith (Green party)

Kris Marshall-Smith (Green party) is standing in Fakenham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

If you vote for me and the Green party I will work towards improving North Norfolk in a sustainable way for all of its citizens.

The only way we can rebuild our local services following years of cuts is to harness the power of renewable energy, sustainable transport, and the ingenuity and potential of the local people.

As someone who has lived in the area for over 20 years, I have the passion and the energy to harness and unlock the potential of businesses, charities, local government agencies and individuals to make sure that we do everything we can to help every local person.

We need sustainable housing, better transport, faster internet broadband, modern schools and most of all we need to be listened to.

The housing development to the north of Fakenham doesn't have enough sustainable and renewable energy requirements - we must address this.

Neither is there enough affordable housing for younger people who grew up in Fakenham to be able to afford to buy a house and stay in Fakenham. This needs to change.

John Rest (Independent)

John Rest is standing for Fakenham division.

I moved here over 18 years ago with my wife Jenny, we both enjoy gardening, visiting and supporting local attractions and the inevitable dog walking.



I am currently a district councillor in Fakenham, as an Independent councillor I don’t have to follow party policies but can instead pursue issues which are relevant to the local electorate.



A question I would ask you to consider when casting your vote is, ”can I honestly say that the support and services from the county council have met my expectations during the last four years?”



I want to argue for a fair and well funded social care service, not cuts to adult and children’s services.

I will demand that road and highway repairs are sustainable and value for money.



Campaign to eradicate fly tipping by having free domestic use of recycle centres, therefore improving our environment

Ensure that our Broadband service is upgraded and fit not only for today but our future needs.

The independent voice in this county is strong and well supported, you can benefit from our experience by making a change and casting your vote for Independents.

Holt

Holt division includes Aylmerton, Cley-next-the-Sea, East Beckham, Gresham, High Kelling, Holt, Kelling, Matlaske, Runton, Salthouse, Sustead, Upper Sheringham, West Beckham and Weybourne. It has 9,300 residents.

Sarah Butikofer (Liberal Democrats)

Sarah Bütikofer (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Holt division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

First elected as county councillor for Holt division in May 2017, Sarah represents not just the people of Holt Town but a fantastic group of coastal and inland villages, including Aylmerton where she lives.

During her time on council Sarah has served on the Communities Committee and Police and Crime Panel, whilst also campaigning to save the Mobile Library Service and to protect the Norfolk Fire and Rescue service from merger.

Her family were originally from Narborough and although they moved away, she and her husband returned to North Norfolk over 20 years ago.

Having worked for IBM for many years she started her own businesses catering for visitors here in North Norfolk.

Sarah worked closely with Sir Norman as part of his core team, where she developed her passion for representing and standing up for her local community. Sarah said: "I could see what a difference you could make as a part of a team delivering a common goal. I believe that after elections local politicians of all parties should work together to deliver for their communities".

Her priorities for election are clear – improving local social services, eliminating waste disposal charges, and securing infrastructure improvements whilst protecting our environment.

Kay Montandon (Labour)

Kay Montandon (Labour) is standing in Holt division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

Kay Montandon has lived in Norfolk for the last nine years. She has a background in the pharmaceutical industry and subsequently worked as an environmental management consultant for many years.

Since having her children seventeen years ago, she has worked part time in her own healthcare products distribution business.

Kay is interested in the fair allocation of excellent educational provision for all pupils, the development of an effective rural transport network that helps people of all ages be connected and reduces carbon emissions, and in a waste management policy that encourages businesses and households to reduce landfill waste and also carbon emissions.

Kay has never stood for election before, but is keen to make a difference to the local community.

Simon Russell (Green party)

Simon Russell (Green party) is standing in Holt division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

Profile Not submitted.

Eric Vardy (Conservatives)

Eric Vardy (Conservatives) is standing for Holt division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives





Eric Vardy is a retired police Inspector and former community bookshop owner, living locally with his wife and family.



He believes strongly that councils do not spend ’their’ money, but yours - and that this should inform decisions, especially in these difficult financial times.



One of his priorities is to reduce our carbon footprint: through tree planting, carbon reduction initiatives within homes and businesses, and through schemes such as the Green Homes Grant.



He will also work to encourage the provision of a new care home in or near Holt.

Hoveton and Stalham

Hoveton and Stalham includes the parishes of Ashmanhaugh, Hoveton, Scottow, Sloley, Smallburgh, Stalham, Sutton, Tunstead. It has a population of 10,600.

Pierre Butikofer (Liberal Democrats)

Pierre Bütikofer (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Hoveton and Stalham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

Pierre and his wife Sarah returned to her family roots in North Norfolk some 20 years ago, and he is delighted to call this beautiful part of the country his home.

After completing his PhD in chemistry, Pierre started his career with ICI, but spent the majority of his career working for IBM.

Passionate about human rights, upon retiring he went back to university and completed a law degree at the UEA. Since then, he has spent his time working with local voluntary organisations and enjoys singing with local groups.

He is an elected member of North Norfolk District Council and chairman of the licensing committee. Since being elected he has worked hard to successfully deliver high speed digital communications for some of our more rural communities.

He cares passionately about the youth of our county and believes much more needs to be done to support and enable them to achieve their goals and ambitions; too often in rural areas they are forgotten and deserve better.

Pierre says: "I have seen what it is possible to achieve and deliver for local residents working in a collaborative council and would like to work with others to deliver for all Norfolk residents".

Nigel Dixon (Conservatives)

Nigel Dixon (Conservatives) is standing for Hoveton and Stalham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives



Nigel Dixon is the current county councillor for Hoveton and Stalham.

Stalham born and bred, he has lived in Hoveton for 37 years. He was worked in aeronautical engineering for the RAF; was head of engineering at Norfolk Fire Service, and has run his own business.

His voluntary work includes 26 years as a magistrate, chairmanship of a community care car scheme and a good neighbour scheme. His priorities are the environment, valuing people, and supporting the economy.

Michael Filgate (Green party)

Michael Filgate (Green party) is standing in Hoveton and Stalham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

As a parish councillor and local resident, I am well able to represent and listen to residents of our special part of rural Norfolk.

Crucial issues need a Green perspective for Hoveton and Stalham. Retired from county council social work, I can offer a retired person's perspective to issues of housing - especially urgent are social and single occupancy housing; highways, where '20 is Plenty' in towns and villages, and climate change.

Our water is a precious resource and good public transport key. Social care is vital now. We highly value local health services and must pay workers properly.

Well insulated social housing with good peat-free organic gardens, community play spaces and room for cyclists and walkers are crucial.

Our special Norfolk Broads will benefit in county council from my committee membership of the Broads Society: Friends of the Broads and Green country and water-based businesses we need more than ever now.

Paul Rice (Independent)

Paul Rice, Independent candidate for Hoveton and Stalham. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Paul is an experienced independent campaigner on flooding, road and rural safety, Broads safety and accountability, opportunities for local businesses and employment, waste and housing with a proven track record in the local press and media.



He is a parish councillor and has previously been a county and district councillor. His former police and emergency service background led Paul to volunteer as a senior flood warden and emergency co-ordinator and he founded Broads Watch Safety and Rescue which has given him much experience about flooding and water safety.



In the recent past, he has successfully campaigned and got implemented, speed limit reductions and gritting routes in some local parishes and has previously help set up a flood forum for a riverside village which is currently working with local government and utilities on a flood alleviation scheme.



He is also the chairman of the Broads Society, a charity dedicated to protecting all aspects of the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads.



He is passionate about the countryside and wildlife and through Broads Watch, actively engages in water safety and water bird rescue.



A former Stalham with Happing Partnership director, Paul is active in helping local people and firmly believes in representing everyone.

Richard Stowe (Labour)

Richard Stowe (Labour) is standing in Hoveton and Stalham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

Richard Stowe currently works as a local supermarket delivery driver and has acquired an extensive knowledge of the area.

In previous roles, he had considerable experience in the fields of youth and community work, higher education, in retail and agriculture – as well as the challenges involved in adapting to the green economy.

He is firmly focused on the local electorate and will be seeking to improve the community for everybody.

Particular local concerns include the lack of affordable housing and the impact of housing developments on existing services and infrastructure and the need for better flood defences.

Melton Constable

Melton Constable includes Baconsthorpe, Bodham, Briningham, Briston, Corpusty and Saxthorpe, Edgefield, Fulmodeston, Gunthorpe, Hempstead, Hindolveston, Itteringham, Kettlestone, Little Barningham, Little Snoring, Melton Constable, Plumstead, Ryburgh, Stibbard, Swanton Novers, Thurning, Thursford and Wood Norton. Ithas 9,600 residents.

Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrats)

Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Melton Constable division. - Credit: Alex Broadway

Steffan is 36 and lives in North Norfolk.

In addition to representing Melton Constable division on the county council since 2017, Steff is a digital entrepreneur, writer and speaker whose experiences range from film to payments.

Steff has hired hundreds of people, raised millions in venture capital, started two technology companies, consulted for huge brands, created much smaller ones, made a feature-length romantic comedy and failed in about every single way possible without going to prison.

A liberal voter since his teens, Steff got involved in North Norfolk Liberal Democrats in 2016, initially as an advisor on organisational development. He then claims to have been tricked into standing for the county council in a seat where the Liberal Democrats came fourth in the last election but went on to win with a 420 majority.

The story of how he and his team did this is charted in the book Fourth to First.

A few years ago the Mirror newspaper listed Steff as one of the most influential new media figures under the age of 30. He now speaks around the world on entrepreneurship and digital transformation alongside his role as group leader of the Liberal Democrats on Norfolk County Council.



Rebecca Shaw (Labour)

Rebecca Shaw (Labour) is standing in Melton Constable division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

Rebecca Shaw has lived in Norfolk for most of her life.

Her father-in law lived in Briston for many years and she has become familiar with the problems of the area.

In 2020 Rebecca finished running The Music Hut in North Walsham due to the coronavirus impact and so is sympathetic to the needs of local business owners and the community.

She now works in health and social care.

Rebecca has two children, aged nine and 13, and is concerned that all school-age pupils are given the support they need to catch the educational opportunities they have lost.

Jonathan Wilton (Conservatives)

Jonathan Wilton (Conservatives) is standing in Melton Constable division. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

I joined the Army from school, and served in Germany, Northern Ireland , Cyprus and Oman, then worked abroad until 2016.

I am married with one son, who went to school in Norfolk.

I live in Wood Dalling and serve on the Wood Dalling Parish Council.

If elected, I promise to represent the views and help with the needs of all the residents of the Melton Constable Division, and to work to ensure that they receive the best possible value for the taxes they contribute.

Rosie Woolgar (Green party)

Rosie Woolgar (Green party) is standing in Melton Constable division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

My passion lies in positive representation and diversity. I aim to bring a youth voice and an LGBTQ+ voice to the local area, bringing a new perspective to otherwise tired politics.

Having spent many years working with youth and political services internationally, and more recently with young LGBTQ+ communities locally, I want to take my skills and knowledge to the next level, and represent local people.

This year I have been nominated twice for top local and national awards; firstly at the KLFM Local Hero Awards, for my work on inclusive martial arts classes for young people; and second the National Diversity Awards in the category of Positive Role Model (LGBT) for my contribution to the LGBTQ+ Youth Work sector and its impact on the young people I work with.

My experience and confidence in local, national and international politics means I am perfectly placed to represent local people.

Mundesley

Mundesley division includes the parishes of Antingham , Bacton, Gimingham, Knapton, Mundesley, Northrepps, Overstrand, Paston, Sidestrand, Swafield, Trimingham, Trunch. It has 9,350 residents.

Wendy Fredericks (Liberal Democrats)

Wendy Fredericks (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Mundesley division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

Wendy is 50 and has lived in Mundesley for 24 years.



Wendy is the only candidate to live and work in Mundesley and has raised her two children here too. She is district councillor for Mundesley ward and is currently working on forming a domestic abuse forum in conjunction with agencies and survivors, with hopes to launch this service in May.



Most recently Wendy set up Mundesley Cares; an organisation of 75 volunteers helping in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. She also volunteers weekly for the community larder, providing good food to all in the village and surrounding areas and serving 50 households.



Wendy helped raise funds for Gold Park Mundesley play areas and set up the dementia friendly café in Mundesley. In addition, she is a churchwarden.



Wendy is passionate about working for local people; providing homes, jobs, looking after people’s mental health and empowering people, working within and for the community to support people to live the life they aspire too.



Jasper Haywood (Labour)

Jasper Haywood (Labour) is standing in Mundesley division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

Jasper Haywood has lived in Mundesley since returning from the University of East Anglia where he studied history.

With a background in research and policy development, he has a clear understanding of how get things done.

Jasper’s recent political focus has been on the future of the North Norfolk coast from an environmental perspective, as well as the issues that matter most locally including sustainable rural transport and local housing.

Jasper is committed to ensuring that North Norfolk is both the best place to grow up, and the best place to grow old.

Edward Maxfield (Independent)

Ed Maxfield, Independent candidate for Mundesley division. - Credit: Supplied by Ed Maxfield

I live in North Walsham. I was elected as county councillor for Mundesley division four years ago and I am seeking re-election as an Independent candidate. I have the experience needed to get things done and being an Independent means I can work with anyone, regardless of party, to get results.

I first came to live in Norfolk when I was 18 and I have lived most of my adult life in the county. I manage a local charity. I have three children - two grown up and one at high school.

Councillors deal with a whole range of issues on behalf of residents – from pot holes and speeding traffic to support in getting access to care services.

Over the last four years I have made the case for North Norfolk to get its fair share of council support. We need investment in our roads and footpaths and we must make sure that young people locally can access college places and apprenticeships.

I’ve won support for beefing up the county’s environment awards and proposed a fund to plant new hedgerows around the county. There’s more work still to be done to make sure County Hall really listens to the needs of local people.

Crispian Riley-Smith (Conservatives)

Crispian Riley-Smith (Conservatives) is standing for Mundesley division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Crispian Riley-Smith is a local art specialist, and has been running his own business locally for 22 years.

He has served on his parochial church council, helped with village grass-cutting and enjoys being active within his community.

He is a keen sailor, cyclist, and runner, and has taken part in three long-distance runs for charity. He wants to see more affordable homes for local people, steps taken to address coastal erosion, and support for local events and tourism.

Mark Taylor (Green party)

Mark Taylor (Green party) is standing in Mundesley division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

My wife, three daughters and I have lived here for nearly nine years.

I am a strong believer in compassion, compromise, and fairness and will fight to make a positive and 'green' difference for you and our community.

Coastal erosion – as an environmental scientist I am well placed to know the latest and most effective methods of dealing with this issue.

Community and Social care – an ageing population needs investment but it also needs strong family support and community involvement.

Transport and tourism – rebuilding of tourism post-Covid is very important, but the health of locals is more so - a reduction of tourism traffic and investment in local free public 'greener' transport will solve this.

Second homes provide some income and tourism to North Norfolk. However, it increases property prices, making many homes out of reach for locals.

This needs to change primarily for the benefit of locals but also second home owners. We are in the midst of a climate crisis. The Green Party are the only people willing and able to resolve this. Voting Green gives us all a future...a good future, a future for our families, friends and our community.

North Walsham East

North Walsham East division includes Dilham, Happisburgh, Honing, North Walsham East & North, Witton and Walcott. It has 10,680 residents.

Elizabeth Dixon (Green party)

Elizabeth Dixon (Green party) is standing in North Walsham East division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

I love Norfolk. I grew up here and have lived at Happisburgh for over 20 years.

Like many people I have witnessed the effects of climate change on coastal erosion and the consequence of increased winter rainfall. The eroding coastline is a huge problem but not one we can’t solve.

Other global communities threatened in a similar way have found natural solutions to halt or slow the disappearance of their villages to the sea.

Our gardens and homes are threatened by sewage from overflowing drains and ditches. We must therefore work with nature to form more ponds and soakaways to manage the problem and create beautiful wetland habitats.

Another quick win is switching all Norfolk County Council vehicles to electric as soon as possible. This lead encourages everyone in the belief that the future is electric.

We need urgent action to address our environmental problems, but if we can foster a new belief and commitment, I know we can make a big difference.

I want us to pass on the beauty of Norfolk to our grandchildren so they can enjoy the same pleasure we had. In fairness we owe that to them

Graham Jones (Labour)

Graham Jones (Labour) is standing in North Walsham East division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

Graham is an experienced councillor and has been a district and county council member as well as a parliamentary candidate.

He was originally with the Liberal Democrats but became disillusioned with the way that party has lost its way both locally and nationally.

With Sir Keir Starmer assuming leadership of the Labour party Graham has come to the conclusion that Sir Keir and the party represent the best way forward for uniting the country and dealing with the massive issues of inequality and clear difficulties in education and local social care.

Graham has been active in the local community for more than twenty years and has supported many local causes such as the North Walsham Good Neighbours Scheme and the local food bank.

Pauline Porter (Conservatives)

Pauline Porter (Conservatives) is standing for North Walsham East division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Pauline Porter has lived in Norfolk since 1990. She was co-opted onto Walcott Parish Council in 2012, and elected chair at the following meeting.

She is the parish council’s representative on the Bacton Terminal liaison committee, the Coastal Forum and - during the 2013 storm surge - was community resilience co-ordinator, playing an active part in the recovery of the village.

She is a search technician with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue. Her priorities are flooding, mental health, and the regeneration of North Walsham.

Lucy Shires (Liberal Democrats)

Lucy Shires (Liberal Democrats) is standing for North Walsham East division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

Lucy is 39 and lives in North Walsham. In May 2019 she was elected to North Norfolk District Council and has since been serving as the district council's mental health champion and cabinet member for organisational resources.

Lucy is a trustee of Happisburgh Lighthouse, and sits on the Broads Internal Drainage Board, the Bacton Terminal Liaison Group, and has recently been appointed to the North Norfolk Community Transport Board. In addition Lucy is a parish councillor for Wilton and Ridlington.

As a mental health champion Lucy works with the Mental Health Trust, Clinical Commissioning Group, Primacy Care Network and service users to help improve services.



During the pandemic she has been working with the wellbeing service to create an anxiety education programme, whilst also being a trustee for the charity Get Me Out The Four Walls, which aims to help prevent the on-set of parental mental illnesses such as postnatal depression, and helps aid stabilisation of mental health by reducing social isolation.

Lucy also sits on the North Walsham Phoenix steering group and is a co-ordinator of Healthier North Walsham, which both look to support people in improving their wellbeing and quality of life.

North Walsham West and Erpingham

North Walsham West and Erpingham encompasses Alby with Thwaite, Aldborough, Colby, Erpingham, Felmingham, Hanworth, Ingworth, North Walsham West, Skeyton, Suffield, Swanton Abbott, Westwick, Wickmere and Worstead. It has 9,420 residents.

Chris Melhuish (Green party)

Chris Melhuish (Green party) is standing in North Walsham West and Erpingham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

I’ve lived in North Walsham for five years, working as a self-employed gardener, volunteer community wildlife surveyor and wildlife walk leader.

I have previously been a learning support tutor in further education. If elected, I could bring new ideas and accountability to the council, where a Green opposition is currently lacking.

I am an advocate for local food initiatives, helping local businesses to adapt to a low carbon economy, and encouraging health and well-being through the provision of walking and cycling. The big issue for North Walsham is the draft proposal for 2,000+ new houses.

Whilst I recognise the need for affordable homes, (just 300 have been proposed so far in the current draft plan), any development must be compatible with the pressing need for net-zero carbon emissions targets.

The insulation and retrofitting of our existing homes to improve energy-efficiency must also be a priority, creating jobs under a Green New Deal, whilst saving money on energy bills.

Claudia Owen (Labour)

Claudia Owen (Labour) is standing in North Walsham West and Erpingham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

Claudia Owen has lived in Norfolk for most of her life, and in the village of Banningham since 2018, with a background in research and product development within the digital publishing industry.

She is a newcomer to local politics and is interested in bringing improvements to the area, particularly in transport, housing and infrastructure especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jon Payne (Conservatives)

Jon Payne (Conservatives) is standing for North Walsham West and Erpingham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Jon Payne is a musician and digital producer, working with businesses and charities to help them develop their marketing and fundraising programmes.

He was assistant organist at St Nicholas Church, North Walsham in the early 2000s, and taught singing at North Walsham High School.

He has worked for a number of charities including Birmingham Youth Music Action Zone and the RNLI. He is member of his local lifeboat crew, and plays accordion with a leading local shanty group.

His priorities are town regeneration, education and employment, and arts and culture.

Saul Penfold (Liberal Democrats)

Saul Penfold (Liberal Democrats) is standing for North Walsham West and Erpingham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

Saul is 49 and lives in Worstead with his wife and three children.

Having achieved a masters degree in museum and heritage studies, Saul went on to teach secondary history and RE at Fakenham High School and College, and was head of education at Norwich Cathedral for nine years until 2008.

He now works as a freelance heritage and community learning specialist and is currently working on a number of projects with schools, churches and other heritage providers across Norfolk.

In addition his first novel, ‘The 3 Serpents of the North Door’ – a time-travelling adventure story for children – was published in May 2008.

Saul has been a Governor at Worstead C of E Primary School since 2008 and is now vice-chair of governors, having previously been its chair of governors for five years. He is also chair of the school’s values and ethos committee.

Saul has been a district councillor for Worstead ward since February 2018 and is currently chairman of NNDC’s Sustainable Communities Fund, providing funding to community-based projects across North Norfolk, helping to make our communities healthier, happier, and more sustainable places.

Saul loves living in the community he serves and is a regular volunteer at Worstead Festival.

Sheringham

Sheringham division includes Sheringham town and Beeston Regis. it 8,420 residents.

Ruth Bartlett (Labour)

Ruth Bartlett (Labour) is standing in Sheringham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

Ruth Bartlett is an experienced councillor, having been a member of both Norfolk County Council and Cromer Town Council.

She served on the education committee of the county council and was chair of the Museums Joint Committee. Ruth was involved in the movement to provide nursery classes in all Norfolk schools and is a member of CASE, the Campaign for the Advancement of State Education.

She has been chair of governors at a Norwich Primary School, chair of governors at Norwich Art School and Chair of the Cinema City Trustees.

Simon Grewcock (Green party)

Simon Grewcock (Green party) is standing in Sheringham division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

Profile not submitted.

Judy Oliver (Conservatives)

Judy Oliver has been county councillor since 2017. Her lengthy experience as a government lawyer has been invaluable in helping her to address residents’ problems and issues.

She is a keen supporter of Sheringham Little Theatre and the Museum.

She chairs Norfolk Pension Fund, and a member of the North Norfolk Youth Panel. She continues to work on her campaign for a roundabout at the Holway Road/A148 junction, to improve road safety and encourage more visitors to Sheringham.

She is also working with Duncan Baker MP to find a permanent solution to the long-standing problems with parking in the vicinity of Sheringham Primary School.

Tony Shannocks Poet Bolster (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Steven de la Salle, who is standing under the name Tony Shannocks Poet Bolster for the The Official Monster Raving Loony Party in Sheringham and Beeston Regis division. - Credit: Supplied by the candidate

Sheringham resident Steven de la Salle is standing for Sheringham division under the name Tony Shannocks Poet Bolster, representing the Official Monster Raving Loony Party.



He said: "I'm proud to call myself a Loony; although not a 'real' one - they caress the green benches in the House of Commons with their rumps.



"I write match reports in rhyme for our local football club and have decided it's time to inject some common sense into the political arena. Tony Bolster is a pen name. It's better than Mr Bic and stems from my days at Brentford FC."



He said he wanted to thank key workers and believed a proper pay rise was essential.



In place of a profile, he submitted a 'manifesto in rhyme' in which he addressed climate change "pavement aggravators" and coastal rudeness. He said fruit machines should pay out in fruit, and a roundabout with swings, a seesaw and slide should be built at the top of Holway Road.



He added: "We'll also start a community comedy club, my motto being: A little nonsense every day, keeps the sad bugs well away." His website is at www.sheringhampoet.co.uk

Liz Withington (Liberal Democrats)

Liz Withington (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Sheringham and Beeston Regis division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

Liz is 57 and has lived in Sheringham for 27 years.



Growing up abroad in Germany and Spain, and many subsequent years moving around, Sheringham is the first place Liz really thinks of as home, raising both her sons in the town and truly benefiting from the strong, caring, and thriving community.



Community has always been at the heart of what Liz does; being involved in groups and activities such as the local youth football, Ladybird pre-school nursery, WI, and Sheringham Carnival. In 2015 Liz became town councillor, and most recently she has been focused on Sheringham retaining its status as a Dementia Friendly Community (SDFC).



In February 2020 Liz set up Sheringham Community Support, co-ordinating 100+ volunteers to support the carers, lonely, and vulnerable people in town.



In addition she is deputy mayor and has had a leading role in the development of the town centre as a pedestrian friendly zone and improving visitor experiences with new signage schemes.



Liz also initiated Sheringham Plastic Aware, making Sheringham the first community in Norfolk and Suffolk to achieve Plastic Free Community Status, and got the town council to declare a Climate Emergency for the town, thus developing the Sustainable Sheringham movement.

South Smallburgh

South Smallburgh division includes Barton Turf, Brumstead, Catfield, East Ruston, Hickling, Horning, Horsey, Ingham, Lessingham, Ludham, Neatishead, Potter Heigham and Sea Palling. It has 8,640 residents.

Nick Coppack (Independent)

Nick Coppack, Independent candidate for South Smallborough. Picture taken when Mr Coppack was chairman of North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Supplied by Nick Coppack

I have lived in Thorpe Market for six years, previously in Cromer where I worked promoting the iconic Cromer Pier. I served as district councilor for the Gaunt ward from 2014, serving as the vice chairman of planning and development committee and finally becoming the first and only independent chairman of North Norfolk District Council. I am currently working as a key worker ensuring residents can continue to shop safely.

My priorities for South Smallburgh is tackling the scourge of litter in our countryside and beaches, improving the safety and governance of the Broads, enhancing access to swimming lessons for our children and delivering a solution on inland flooding by securing investment in our roads and ditches.

The provision of local services, improving our environment, protecting our beautiful local area and securing a prosperous exit from the pandemic for both tourism and small businesses are priorities that are too important to allow party politics to get in the way. My priorities will be South Smallburgh's priorities. A truly Independent voice, with their best interests at heart.

Anne Filgate (Green party)

Stephen Green (Green party) is standing in South Smallburgh division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

As a teacher, I've lived and worked with my husband raised our children in the Norfolk Broads village of Catfield for the past 37 years.

During this time there have been many changes in our way of life which now cause serious impact on our mental health, the environment, our climate and subsequently our planet.

If elected I would work passionately for new policies that address all issues under NCC remit with particular interest in education, social care, transport and planning.

I would work to raise the importance of thinking locally for solutions which give weight to the perspectives of people most affected.

We must avoid new road-building, pedestrianize streets where possible and increase train and bus subsidy. The health value of walking, cycling and car-sharing is evident.

‘20 is plenty’ speed limits in villages/towns need to be made compulsory as in many places across the UK. This brings respect for inhabitants and reduces use of fossil fuels.

Finola Gaynor-Powell (Labour)

Finola Gaynor (Labour) is standing in South Smallburgh division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

Finola Gaynor has been a resident of Buxton, Aylsham and more latterly Tunstead for the past decade.

She has travelled widely and enjoyed a distinguished international career as a design industry professional and university departmental head.

She is a small business owner and her breadth of experience gives her a clear insight into the range of financial, logistical and workforce challenges faced by both SMEs and larger corporate organisations.

Finola’s policy focus is aimed at reducing child poverty, addressing regional low pay and coastal and rural deprivation. She works as a volunteer for a number of local organisations supporting community wellbeing and sustainable development.

Richard Price (Conservatives)

Richard Price (Conservatives) is standing for South Smallburgh division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

After spending some 40 years in the hotel and restaurant industry, Richard Price now serves his community in a different way as a county councillor. He has been a member of the Norfolk Health Overview and Scrutiny committee, and represents Norfolk on the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee.

He continues to advocate for road safety and speed reduction measures, having delivered ’SAM2’ speed cameras for several of the villages in his division.

He also works hard on flooding issues, and is helping local businesses and individuals recover safely after Covid-19.

Adam Varley (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew Brown (Liberal Democrats) is standing for South Smallburgh division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

Adam is 26 and has lived in Horning his whole life.



In 2019 Adam was elected as District Councillor for St.Benet Ward (Horning and Ludham) and is also a parish councillor for Horning.



In both of his roles he has worked closely with residents and the parish councils, lobbying on their behalf on planning and environmental issues, and is committed to helping residents, offering support and advice, and acting on their behalf.



Adam has dealt with a broad range of issues, from planning applications to working with the local communities to reduce anti-social behaviour. He has also lobbied for sustainable developments, whilst still wishing to maintain the historical integrity of the overall area.



He also works closely with community groups, supporting them in sourcing funding options, and is passionate about the areas of child and adult social care, education, sustainability, and highways and transport.



Adam is honoured to be able to stand for South Smallburgh division and wishes to continue the same high level of dedication he has shown in his district councillor role, listening to residents and being fully committed to supporting those living in rural communities and the unique set of challenges they face.

Wells

Wells Division includes Barshams and Houghton St Giles, Binham, Blakeney, Brinton and Sharrington, Field Dalling and Saxlingham, Great Snoring, Hindringham, Holkham, Langham, Letheringsett with Glandford and Little Thornage, Morston, Sculthorpe, Stiffkey, Stody & Hunworth, Thornage, Great Walsingham, Little Walsingham, Warham, Wells-Next-the-Sea, Wighton and Wiveton. It has 8,090 residents.

Andrew Brown (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew Brown (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Wells division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrats

Andrew is 64 and lives in the Stody area.



Originally from Yorkshire, Andrew graduated Keele University in 1978 with a law/psychology joint honours bachelor of arts, before going on to practice as a property lawyer in private practice for nearly 40 years.



Andrew served as a Lib Dem councillor 1995 – 1999 on Kirklees Council before moving to Norfolk in 2017 and becoming the elected North Norfolk District Councillor in 2019, achieving the second highest majority of any single member seat.



He also became a parish councillor having assisted with the neighbourhood plan in North Norfolk for Corpusty and Saxthorpe.

In addition Andrew has served in cabinet with the housing and planning policy portfolio but stood down last year to concentrate on chairing the Planning Policy and Built Heritage Working Party to guide the new local plan due in 2022.

Andrew's interests include sport, walking, music, and of course – current affairs.

Michael Dalby (Conservatives)

Michael Dalby (Conservatives) is standing for Wells division. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Michael Dalby is a care assistant, currently training in mental health and adult nursing.

He stood previously for the Coastal Ward in 2019 district council elections and knows the area and town well.

He is working to support businesses and the local economy whilst protecting, respecting, and preserving the essential character of Wells.

He believes it is important to find a balance between tourism and the needs of local people.

He wants to bring more car parking to Wells, and encourage the offer of free parking as the town recovers from the challenges of Covid-19.

He also supports arts and culture, and will do everything possible to help Wells Maltings which will need further help and support over the next few years.

Stephen Green (Green party)

Stephen Green (Green party) is standing in Wells division. - Credit: Supplied by the Green Party

I love Norfolk and have lived here for the past 17 years as well as 10 years in the 1980s.

I live just outside the Wells division and know it well because my daughter and her family live and work here and my grandchildren are at local schools.

I am passionate about sustainability and equality. I believe the county council should manage its budget to protect and enhance public services, and that we should all expect to pay our fair share towards those services.

The council also has a key role in helping us to reduce our carbon footprint and I would make that a major focus.

I would work for better local bus services in North Norfolk, greening more schools, and encouraging local food and energy initiatives.

A major problem in this division is the damage caused by the number of second homes and I will work with the district council and support their initiatives to reduce this. If elected I will work hard and co-operate with others, from any party, to progress the Green agenda.

Xenia Horne (Labour)

Xenia Horne (Labour) is standing in Wells division. - Credit: Supplied by the Labour Party

Xenia has worked in North Norfolk communities in her capacity as a musician and theatre maker. She also delivers projects with groups of all ages from early years to older people living with dementia.

Her roles of workshop leader, teacher, assessor and school governor reflects her life long interest in education and in the promotion of equal opportunities.

Xenia was elected to the regional committee of the Musicians Union in 2010 and subsequently elected to the executive committee in 2018. She is also the equalities officer for the Norwich and District Trades Union Council executive committee.



