Talks to begin with businesses hoping to take over old toilet block

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 2:52 PM July 5, 2021   
The Melbourne Slope toilets on Cromer promenade

North Norfolk District Council has made the former Melbourne Slope toilets on Cromer promenade available for lease. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Councillors have voted to allow talks to begin with the prospective new tenants of a former toilet block in Cromer.

North Norfolk District Council's cabinet has given the go-ahead for business talks between its estates team and a "healthy food cafe" looking to take over the Melbourne Slope public toilets on Cromer promenade to begin.

The public conveniences were closed in 2017 when they were replaced by new facilities in the town.

Earlier this year NNDC, which owns the site, made the former toilet block and its "iconic archways" available for lease and advertised the 865sq ft brick building as available for commercial use.

The council said it received "a good level of interest from existing businesses in Cromer and prospective new businesses from the wider area" and six formal expressions of interest were submitted.

At an NNDC cabinet meeting on Monday, July 5, councillors unanimously voted to follow the recommendation to open negotiations "with the preferred party for the healthy food café."


Cromer News

