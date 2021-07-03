Praise for how council helped businesses during Covid

Published: 12:12 PM July 3, 2021

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has been shortlisted for an award recognising how it supported businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Public Finance Awards, in association with the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, recognise the work of public bodies, such as councils, in projects that have displayed excellence or originality.

NNDC has been shortlisted for the Digital Finance Project of the Year, for how it processed grant payments to local businesses during the Covid pandemic.

NNDC's COVID-19 Business Grants team administered grants and retail discounts to more than 5,000 local businesses between April and May 2020 alone.

Eric Seward, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance and assets, said: "NNDC was one of the top-performing councils in England in the distribution of grants to businesses throughout the pandemic.

"We distributed over £120m in some 30,000 transactions thanks to a phenomenal effort from the Business Grants team. We have also received many messages of thanks from local businesses who have benefited from the financial support.”