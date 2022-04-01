Covid support team disbanded by council

North Norfolk District Council's Covid support officers and others. The team has now been disbanded by the council. - Credit: NNDC

In another sign the pandemic may be winding down, a team of Covid support officers employed by North Norfolk District Council has been disbanded.

Since the team was launched in December 2020, they delivered food parcels and medication, carried out contact tracing and helped businesses reopen after lockdowns.

The team had up to 10 officers at the height of summer last year. The funding for the roles - which came from the county council - ended on April 1.

Emily Capps, the district council's assistant director for environment and leisure services, said: "The Covid support officers have been a great resource and asset for the council, providing services and resources for the local community and businesses.

"They have been a vital lifeline for many residents in an unprecedented time".

The council held a farewell event for the officers in late March to thank them for them hard work, and three of the officers have secured other jobs at the council.