Dog bans could be extended at north Norfolk parks



Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:48 AM January 20, 2022
There are plans to extend dog bans or lead orders at many north Norfolk parks and other public areas. 

There are plans to extend dog bans or lead orders at many north Norfolk parks and other public areas. - Credit: Ray Woo

Dogs would remain banned from dozens of parks, play areas, churchyards and other public spaces in north Norfolk if plans to extend Public Space Protection Orders go ahead. 

North Norfolk District Council has asked the public for its views on keeping the current rules - which expire on June 21 - in force for another three years. 

Dogs are banned all together from some of the areas, while in others they are allowed, but need to be kept on leads. 

The council says: "NNDC is currently undertaking a consultation on our dog control orders currently in place across our parishes and towns.

"The council is legally required to review each dog order every three years.

"In 2019 the following orders were introduced to restrict dog fouling and other dog-related offences. 

"These orders expire on June 21, 2022, and the council is recommending extending them for a further three years."

The 37 areas covered by the orders include Blakeney Quay, North Lodge Garden and The Meadow in Cromer, and Whitelands Play Area and Hayes Lane in Fakenham. 



A view of Cromer's North Lodge Park, which is one of the areas covered by the orders. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Also included are Cley Road Cemetery in Holt, North Walsham Memorial Park, Sheringham's Esplanade playground and Stalham Recreation Ground.  

Dog bans or lead orders in villages include Hall Road, Gimingham, Felbrigg Green, Happisburgh Playing Field, Northrepps Football Ground and Sutton Church. 

The consultation does not cover north Norfolk's beaches. In April last year the council voted to extend bans and dogs on lead orders on many popular beaches for three years - with the restrictions in force annually between May 1 and October 30.

There is also one new proposal, for dogs to be kept on leads at the Cubitt Memorial Playing Field in Trunch.

A full list of the orders is online at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk, and people can have their say by emailing pspo-review@north-norfolk.gov.uk or calling 01263 513811.

The consultation closes on February 18.

North Norfolk News




