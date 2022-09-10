News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk plans for proclamation revealed

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:24 PM September 10, 2022
Updated: 5:35 PM September 10, 2022
King Charles III

King Charles III - Credit: PA

Details for the proclamation of the new King in north Norfolk have been revealed.

Charles became the new monarch with the death of his mother at Balmoral on Thursday.

But that needs to be formalised through what is known as the proclamation.

A Union flag flies over the Royal Exchange prior to the second Proclamation in the City of London, a

A Union flag flies over the Royal Exchange prior to the second Proclamation in the City of London, at the Royal Exchange, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. - Credit: PA

The first stage took place at St James's Palace at 10am on Saturday, when the Accession Council met to proclaim Charles as the new sovereign. The proclamation must now be repeated throughout the country.

North Norfolk District Council is doing an IT upgrade, meaning its local search departmet is closed

The proclamation at North Norfolk District Council will be held at the council offices at Holt Road, Cromer - Credit: Archant

In north Norfolk, the service will be held at the council offices on Holt Road, Cromer, at 1.30pm on Sunday, September 11.

The chairman of the council, Pauline Grove-Jones, will make the announcement.

Anyone who wishes to attend may arrive from 1.15pm at the flagpole at the front of the council's office.

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III i

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. - Credit: PA

Parking is available on-site and access to toilets in the council offices will be possible.

A book of condolence will be available for the public to sign.

NNDC has also stated that flowers should be placed at either the flagpole at the offices or the parish churches in Fakenham and Cromer.

The council has also asked that people refrain from laying cards, teddies, balloons, candles and other miscellaneous offerings with the floral tributes.

The flowers will be blessed the day after the funeral, and then composted. A tributary tree will be planted in their place.

Proclamations will take place on Sunday across Norfolk.

