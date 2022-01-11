News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New council leader to be named next month

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:19 PM January 11, 2022
Liberal Democrat councillor Sarah Bütikofer. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

A new leader of North Norfolk District Council is expected to be appointed in early February.

It follows an announcement by the council's current leader, Sarah Bütikofer, that she is standing down for personal reasons, as both her parents have died with Covid in the past year, and her husband and fellow councillor, Pierre Bütikofer, is battling cancer. 

Steve Blatch, the council's chief executive, paid tribute to Mrs Bütikofer's contribution to the council, and said: “I know that the decision to stand down from the leader’s role hasn’t been easy, but things such as family and personal health and well-being are more important than any public role and on behalf of officer and member colleagues we offer Sarah and Pierre our support, thoughts and best wishes in the weeks and months ahead.”

Mrs Bütikofer's colleagues in the council's majority Lib Dem group will elect a new group leader, who is then expected to be voted leader of the council. 

