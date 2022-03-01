Town mayor resigns on mental health grounds

Cromer's mayor Dr Mike Bossingham has resigned from his position and the town council on mental health grounds.

Dr Bossingham, 69, said "with the deepest regret" he needed to step away from the council on the advice of his family, for the sake of his wellbeing.

He said: "It has really been affecting my mental health.

"I cannot say much, but certain experiences have damaged my mental health and for the sake of my own wellbeing my family advised me to take myself away from the situation.

"I decided it was time to put myself first and go."

Dr Bossingham, who was Cromer's first Green mayor, took the position in May last year after serving as deputy mayor for two years.

The town council has been contacted for comment.



