'Jab Cabs' scheme launches in north Norfolk

A taxi driver behind the wheel. A Jab Cab scheme is being launched in north Norfolk. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

North Norfolk taxi firms have started offering people free rides to and from vaccination centres a bid to get more people protected against Covid-19.

The 'jab cabs' scheme is a partnership with the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, and is running until March 31.

Trips can be arranged from schools, homes or workplaces, and can be used for anyone who needs a first, second or booster jab.

In order to claim a free journey, people can book a Covid jab online or check which walk-in centre wanted like to visit. Then they should call a participating local taxi company and book their journey.

North Norfolk firms taking part include: Alphacabs, servicing the Cromer and Sheringham areas, call 01263 822615; Holt Taxis, call 01263 715707; North Norfolk Community Transport, call 01692 500840; Anglia Taxis, call 01263 822222 or 01263 822228; or Elite Cabs, call 01603 400800.