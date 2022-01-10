Race to plant tree for every north Norfolk resident sees 3,000 put in
- Credit: EDP
More than 3,000 trees were added to two popular north Norfolk parks as part of a bid to plant a tree for every resident of the district.
Countryside rangers, North Norfolk District Council staff and people attending 'Muddy Boots' planting sessions put the trees in the ground during four planting days in December.
Nigel Lloyd, the council's portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said: "I am so grateful to all the volunteers who have dedicated their time to help improve our wonderful woodlands.
"The efforts of these brilliant helpers will be apparent within our Green Flag parks for decades in the form of new tree and hedgerow growth.
"It truly is a good cause to help-out with and I would encourage anyone who wants to work with us in the natural environment to improve north Norfolk's local green spaces to get in touch."
The council hopes to have 110,000 trees planted by April 2023.
