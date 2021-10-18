News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Country park awarded 'Green Flag' for 17th year in a row

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:06 PM October 18, 2021   
Holt Country Park (photo: Mark Bullimore)

Holt Country Park has retained its prestigious 'Green Flag' award.

A country park in north Norfolk has won a prestigious 'Green Flag' award for the 17th year in a row.

Holt Country Park is one of three sites in the district to collect the award in 2021, with Sadler’s Wood in North Walsham and Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham also retaining the status. 

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and wellbeing, said: “North Norfolk District Council has a distinguished history of Green Flag awards.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture,

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

"You might think that these come easily to us, but you'd be wrong.

"Every year our dedicated countryside team and our marvelous volunteers and supporters have to demonstrate that our woodlands are even better managed and more welcoming than in the preceding year.  

Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham. Picture: NNDC

Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC

You may also want to watch:

"So many, many congratulations to the people who earn these awards on behalf of the rest of us," she said.

Sadler's Wood, near North Walsham. Picture: NNDC

Sadler's Wood, near North Walsham. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.


Most Read

  1. 1 Callum, 9, finds mystery bone while fossil hunting on the beach
  2. 2 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  3. 3 Bone found on beach by Callum, 9, may have been from a woolly rhino
  1. 4 Pedestrian hit by lorry in Aylsham
  2. 5 What does the ice-cream man do during winter?
  3. 6 Cocktail bar with 'European feel' opens in Sheringham
  4. 7 Husband donates £1m to cancer research so 'no one else goes through same pain'
  5. 8 Norfolk Lights Express: More details revealed about festive favourite
  6. 9 The Original Factory Shop opens its doors in north Norfolk
  7. 10 Weird Norfolk: What links Westwick’s obelisk, ghosts and stuffed bears?
Holt News
North Walsham News
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Original Factory Shop will open its brand-new store in the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer on October 14. 

The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. 

Music

Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the

Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon