Country park awarded 'Green Flag' for 17th year in a row

Published: 12:06 PM October 18, 2021

A country park in north Norfolk has won a prestigious 'Green Flag' award for the 17th year in a row.

Holt Country Park is one of three sites in the district to collect the award in 2021, with Sadler’s Wood in North Walsham and Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham also retaining the status.

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and wellbeing, said: “North Norfolk District Council has a distinguished history of Green Flag awards.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

"You might think that these come easily to us, but you'd be wrong.

"Every year our dedicated countryside team and our marvelous volunteers and supporters have to demonstrate that our woodlands are even better managed and more welcoming than in the preceding year.

Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC

"So many, many congratulations to the people who earn these awards on behalf of the rest of us," she said.

Sadler's Wood, near North Walsham. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.



