Country park awarded 'Green Flag' for 17th year in a row
A country park in north Norfolk has won a prestigious 'Green Flag' award for the 17th year in a row.
Holt Country Park is one of three sites in the district to collect the award in 2021, with Sadler’s Wood in North Walsham and Pretty Corner Woods at Sheringham also retaining the status.
Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and wellbeing, said: “North Norfolk District Council has a distinguished history of Green Flag awards.
"You might think that these come easily to us, but you'd be wrong.
"Every year our dedicated countryside team and our marvelous volunteers and supporters have to demonstrate that our woodlands are even better managed and more welcoming than in the preceding year.
You may also want to watch:
"So many, many congratulations to the people who earn these awards on behalf of the rest of us," she said.
The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
Most Read
- 1 Callum, 9, finds mystery bone while fossil hunting on the beach
- 2 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
- 3 Bone found on beach by Callum, 9, may have been from a woolly rhino
- 4 Pedestrian hit by lorry in Aylsham
- 5 What does the ice-cream man do during winter?
- 6 Cocktail bar with 'European feel' opens in Sheringham
- 7 Husband donates £1m to cancer research so 'no one else goes through same pain'
- 8 Norfolk Lights Express: More details revealed about festive favourite
- 9 The Original Factory Shop opens its doors in north Norfolk
- 10 Weird Norfolk: What links Westwick’s obelisk, ghosts and stuffed bears?