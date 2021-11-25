Have your say on Glaven Valley conservation area plans
- Credit: North Norfolk District Council
People living in the Glaven Valley are being asked what they find special about the place.
North Norfolk District Council is inviting residents of Brinton, Edgefield, Hunworth, Sharrington, Stody and Thornage for their views on updated conservation area management plans.
Five of the villages are undergoing a conservation area appraisal.
A new area is being proposed for Stody.
Heritage consultants Purcell have drafted appraisals for each settlement, defining their special qualities and identifying potential threats.
The documents aim to provide guidelines for the public, developers and planners to prevent the erosion of character and achieve enhancement.
Consultation will run until January 21.
Drop-in sessions will be held at Hunworth Village Hall on December 15 between 2:30-4:30pm and at Sharrington Village Hall between 5:30-7pm.
Feedback can be sent to caaconsultation@north-norfolk.gov.uk