New cyclepath proposed between Cromer and Sheringham

Nelson Road in Sheringham and Cromer railway station - the start and end points of a proposed new cyclepath on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Google/Mike Bossingham

A new path for cyclists could link Cromer and Sheringham as part of wider plans to develop hundreds of miles of cycle and walking routes in Norfolk.

Plans for the path have been submitted to Norfolk County Council which is currently considering ideas for extensions and improvements to cycle lanes and walking trails across the county.

The proposed path begins at Nelson Road in Sheringham, passes through the villages of Beeston Regis and East Runton, before finishing at Cromer railway station.

Phil Harris, the member of Cromer town council who submitted the plan to the county council, said the route has been designed to avoid busy roads.

Phil Harris, Cromer Town councillor, has submitted a proposal for a new cyclepath between Sheringham and Cromer to Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Courtesy of Phil Harris

"The idea is to try identify a route between Sheringham and Cromer, an off-road route that local people and visitors can safely use to cycle between the two towns," he said.

A benefit of the cyclepath would be that visitors could take their bike on the train from Norwich or North Walsham, then cycle, and get the train back, he said.

Mr Harris said: "As part of our environmental policy, we want to encourage more cycling, because cycling opportunities in Cromer are not very great.

"The idea is to get more people coming to Cromer but at the same time we don't want to create even more car movement, so if we want to encourage people to come on their bike.

"The idea is to increase the opportunities for people to cycle."

He said the town council had also looked at the possibility of a cyclepath going east from Cromer but it was hard to identify anywhere that was safe.

A proposed new cyclepath between Sheringham and Cromer has been designed to avoid busy roads. - Credit: Google

Mr Harris submitted the proposed route to the county council as part of its survey into current levels of cycling and walking in Norfolk.

Residents and stakeholders were also asked to identify the places they would like to be better connected for journeys on foot or cycle.

A spokesperson for the county council said it is now looking at the responses to the consultation and that residents will have an opportunity to review and comment on the proposals this autumn.

"Hopefully the idea will take off," Mr Harris said.

More information will be available at www.norfolk.gov.uk/activetravel