Dog-walking field plans given green light

There are plans for a dog walking field in Wiveton, off the Coast Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a 'safe' dog-walking field near the north Norfolk coast have been approved, despite concerns over its visual impact and traffic.

Paul Heinrich, who chaired North Norfolk District Council's development committee meeting today (May 12) said "a clear majority" of members voted in favour of the proposal for the enclosed field on the south side of Coast Road in Wiveton.

Annette Rigby made the application to the council, saying the field would be made available to dog owners who were subject to control orders.

But there was concern from some quarters over the effect on traffic on Coast Road, and the visual impact a surrounding fence and two planned sheds would have.

The application said: "Some dogs are aggressive with other dogs and some timid or nervous, the benefits of a walking field is that it is a safe, controlled and enclosed space to exercise dogs off lead."