Unsung heroes sought for town council awards

The lodge at North Lodge Park in Cromer, where the town council is based. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

The names of Cromer's unsung heroes are being sought for the town council's annual awards scheme.

People of any age as well as groups and organisations that have contributed to the Cromer community in the past year can be nominated for an award.

Nomination forms can be picked up from the council's office in North Lodge Park or they can be made their website. The deadline is February 22.

Groups around the town have also been encouraged to apply for grants from the proceeds of the New Year's Day fireworks - the council plans to donate more than £4,000 to good causes. Applications must be made by February 28, email clerk@cromer-tc.gov.uk for a form.

People can put forward the names of loved ones from Cromer who have died in the past year for inclusion in a town memory book.

Email the person's name, brief details of their life and family's contact details to clerk@cromer-tc.gov.uk.



