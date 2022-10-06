Claims coastal town's 'cavorting' rats are now a 'tourist attraction'

It is claimed Cromer's rats have become so prevalent they have become a 'tourist attraction' in themselves. - Credit: Archant

Cromer's rat population has turned into a "tourist attraction", a councillor has claimed.

The rodents have been widespread on the cliffs of the popular seaside resort throughout the year, despite a campaign to bring down their numbers through baiting.

North Norfolk District Council's leadership was quizzed about the town's rats at its October full meeting on Wednesday.

Greg Hayman, who represents Trunch ward on the council, said: "I've talked to the officer responsible who assures me work is being done on the west side of Cromer where the rat population is very much in evidence, and has been something of a tourist attraction in the summer, but not something that we want to be known for.

Greg Hayman, who represents Trunch ward on North Norfolk District Council.

"But there are also serious rat problems to the east of the pier, on all levels.

"You can see in broad daylight massive populations of rats cavorting on the seafront promenade."

Council leader Tim Adams said he had acknowledged the problem, and that there had been an "extensive" programme of both traditional and burrow baiting taking place on both sides of the pier this year.

He said: "We've got to recognise that we are only managing this issue.

Cromer's east cliffs, viewed from the pier. Rats have been widespread in the area this year, partly due to the mild winter and warm summer.

"There are food sources in clifftop areas, present in Sheringham as well.

"It's not just food left by people, it's plant food sources such as Alexanders."

Mr Adams said the council was also aware of rats on private land along the clifftops.

He said it was difficult to take on the rats because the cliffside land they used was hard to access, but the Bagot goats introduced to graze the area over summer successfully reduced the variety of food sources there.

Bagot goats have been grazing Cromer's cliffside during summers, partly in order to reduce food for rats.

Mr Adams added: "I'm sure we would be open to any expert advice and doing what we can."

Mr Adams said it was impossible to estimate how many rats had been killed through the baiting, but it was probably "in the low hundreds" over the course of the year.

After it was reported in this newspaper last month, the baiting of rats has come under criticism by some who fear it may also end up killing animals such as owls, hedgehogs and foxes.