North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Beachside rats targets of burrow baiting effort

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:45 PM July 22, 2022
The sunken gardens in Cromer.

The sunken gardens in Cromer. - Credit: Submitted

Rats infesting in Cromer's sunken gardens have been targeted in a burrow baiting campaign. 

Team from North Norfolk District Council have undertaken baiting in the gardens, off Runton Road on the town's west cliffs, as well as on the cliffs east of the pier. 

A report environment portfolio holder councillor Nigel Lloyd is due to give a full council meeting next Wednesday says there has been "good evidence" of bait takes. 

It says: "It is anticipated that this should have a significant impact on the rat population at these locations and a subsequent reduction of sightings and complaints."

Council leader Tim Adams commented last month on a Cromer Facebook group that the rat population had not seen a usual drop in numbers over winter because the temperatures were so mild, and there were a "significant amount" of sources of natural food on the cliffs, including plants and roots. 


