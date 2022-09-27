News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Final phase of £1 million+ pier project starts

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:33 PM September 27, 2022
Image of workmen working on Cromer Pier Supplied pic EDP Batson story

File photo of workers beneath Cromer Pier on a previous restoration project. - Credit: Supplied

The third and major phase of a £1,134,000 project to shore up Cromer Pier is due to start this week.

The first two phases of the project - which was announced in June - have included an assessment of the structure, diving works to concrete encased piling, and works to the Pavilion Theatre's roof and the pier's decking.

The third phase has an estimated cost of £945,000, and will focus on the deck beams and lattice structure holding up the pier, mostly below the theatre itself. 

Cromer Pier.

Cromer Pier is getting a £1m+ refurbishment. - Credit: Archant

The theatre toilets and bar will also get a refurbishment. The project is expected to be finished next year.

When North Norfolk District Council was discussing the project, councillor Angie Fitch-Tillett, portfolio holder for coast, said the pier was north Norfolk's "biggest drawcard".

Angie Fitch-Tillett, North Norfolk District Council portfolio holder for coast.

Angie Fitch-Tillett, North Norfolk District Council portfolio holder for coast. - Credit: Archant

She said: "We absolutely cannot be without it. I call it our 'grand old lady'.

"It's famous as a place for kids to get out their crab lines, and anyone who comes to the north Norfolk area quite often stands on that pier."

Cromer News

Don't Miss

Owners of John Olivers Hairdressing in Cromer, Ali Kimmins, left, and Debbie Pegg.

Hairdresser shuts after nearly 60 years in town

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A road has been closed by police in North Walsham following an incident

Norfolk Live News

Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Dial House, Reepham owned Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photograp

Food and Drink

Award-winning Norfolk hotel and restaurant hits the market for £1.6m

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
One of Cromer's Bagot goats jumped up onto one of the roundel shelters on the zig-zag pathway down to the Esplanade. 

What a leap! Fleet-footed goat seeks prime seaside view

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon