Final phase of £1 million+ pier project starts

The third and major phase of a £1,134,000 project to shore up Cromer Pier is due to start this week.

The first two phases of the project - which was announced in June - have included an assessment of the structure, diving works to concrete encased piling, and works to the Pavilion Theatre's roof and the pier's decking.

The third phase has an estimated cost of £945,000, and will focus on the deck beams and lattice structure holding up the pier, mostly below the theatre itself.

Cromer Pier is getting a £1m+ refurbishment. - Credit: Archant

The theatre toilets and bar will also get a refurbishment. The project is expected to be finished next year.

When North Norfolk District Council was discussing the project, councillor Angie Fitch-Tillett, portfolio holder for coast, said the pier was north Norfolk's "biggest drawcard".

Angie Fitch-Tillett, North Norfolk District Council portfolio holder for coast. - Credit: Archant

She said: "We absolutely cannot be without it. I call it our 'grand old lady'.

"It's famous as a place for kids to get out their crab lines, and anyone who comes to the north Norfolk area quite often stands on that pier."