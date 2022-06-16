The £1 million project to shore up Cromer Pier

Cromer Pier, which will soon undergo works to repair its supporting piles and steel structures. - Credit: Ian Burt

More than £1 million is to spent on shoring up the structure of Cromer Pier.

North Norfolk District Council says the works - with a budget of £1,134,000 - are vital to protect the Grade-II listed pier, which is home to the Pavilion Theatre and Cromer Lifeboat Station.

Angie Fitch-Tillett, the council's portfolio holder for coast, said the pier was north Norfolk's "biggest drawcard".

North Norfolk district councillor Angie Fitch-Tillett. - Credit: Archant

She said: "We absolutely cannot be without it. I call it our 'grand old lady'.

"It's famous as a place for kids to get out their crab lines, and anyone who comes to the north Norfolk area quite often stands on that pier.

"It's the only place in England where you can see both the sun rise in the morning and the sun set at night [over the sea]."

The works which are due to take place between summer this year and next year, will focus on the pier's seabed piles and their supporting steel structures, as well as the pier's timber decking.

Cromer Pier was decorated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Many of the steel works between the theatre and 'head area deck' of the pier will have to be repaired or replaced. But unlike with previous programmes, diving works to encase the steel columns in concrete should not be needed.

Ms Fitch-Tillett said maintaining the pier was a challenge because of the harsh environment it was in - the pier suffered a particular beating in the tidal storm surge in December 2013.

She said the concrete base beneath the pier's entrance was getting "severely bashed" by the sea, a worsening problem due to increased "wave return action" which could be due to rising sea levels.

A scene from CSODS' (Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society) production of Shrek The Musical at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre. - Credit: Supplied by CSODS

The council plans to pay for the work through its own capital receipts, which is separate from its council tax income. Councillors are due to vote on awarding a contract for the works at a full meeting on June 22.

Ms Fitch-Tillett said the start of phase two of a £7m coast protection scheme designed to protect Mundesley and Cromer from coastal erosion was being held up by delays in getting an MMO (Marine Management Organisation) licence.

Pier of the Year: Cromer takes second place

Cromer Pier has been named runner-up in the 2022 Pier of the Year competition.

The pier at Bagnor Garth in Wales was first, and the nearby Victoria Pier at Colwyn Bay was third.

Since the National Piers Society awards started in 1996, Cromer Pier has won twice, in 2000 and 2015.

The pier's team are now gearing up for this year's Seaside Special - the last remaining end-of-pier variety show in the world.

The cast of a recent Cromer Pier Summer Show - also known as the Seaside Special. - Credit: William Jarvis

Organisers will be hoping the show gets a similar reception to its recent am dram production of Shrek The Musical, which saw near sellout shows for the entire run.

The show will go from July 2 to October 1 and will be hosted by Britain's Got Talent finalist and comedian Ben Nickless.

Circuits artist Nadia Lumley and singers Ferdinand De Leon and Holly-Jane Crowther will also be part of the line-up.

Visit www.cromerpier.co.uk for tickets or more information.