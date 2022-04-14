News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Library to close for four weeks as renovations take place

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:57 AM April 14, 2022
Cromer Library. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Cromer Library. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

Cromer Library is to be closed for four weeks to allow for the installation of a new toilet and other works. 

The Norfolk County Council-run library - which is in a converted chapel in Prince of Wales Road - will be closed from Tuesday, April 19.

A spokesman said: "We are creating a toilet facility that will be accessible to the public during library opening hours.

"There will also be a new meeting room created that will host groups and can be hired and used by the community."

The works will also include relocating the interior staircase to the library's mezzanine level, and putting in an 'elbow' - a turn in the stairs - to make it safer and easier to use.

Follow the library's Facebook page at @CromerLibrary for further updates.

The next nearest libraries are in Sheringham, Mundesley and Holt.

