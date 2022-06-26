Have your say: 7 projects that could 'regenerate' Cromer

An aerial photograph of Cromer pier, town and seafront. Picture: Graeme Taplin - Credit: citizenside.com

A number of projects hoping to regenerate Cromer have been outlined as part of a bid for funding from the government.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is applying for a slice of the £4.8 billion 'levelling up' fund.

In March, the government announced that the money will support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects, and cultural and heritage assets.

NNDC's bid will be made up of multiple small projects, with the proposals subject to future public consultation if the bid is successful.

The lodge at North Lodge Park in Cromer, where the town council is based. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

The council is seeking views from visitors, residents and businesses in the area to assess the level of support there is for the proposals.

Consultation will run until July 1. The survey can be found on the council's website.

The bid will include some of the following proposals:

1. Regeneration of North Lodge Park

This would include a multi-use area for public events, activities and seasonal attractions, such as Christmas markets or temporary ice skating rinks in the winter, or children's activities and health and wellbeing during the summer.

Friends of North Lodge Park have also proposed pop up concessions, a horticultural hub and a community shed.

A birdseye view of Cromer's North Lodge Park. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

2. Improved cycle and walking paths

The provision of surfaced paths for cycles, mobility scooters and walkers from Cromer East Cliff, through Happy Valley and Links Wood, to Overstrand Road.

3. Orientation Hub

This would be built at Runton Road carpark and include public toilets, a shelter, information points and new coach parking facilities.

4. Sunken Gardens

Redesigning and enhancement to parts of the Runton Road Marrams sunken gardens to provide sculptures, water features, new plants and benches, lighting, litter bins and interpretation boards.

Plenty off traditional charms to share along this favourite Cromer clifftop stroll - Credit: Trevor Allan

5. Clifftop

Resurfacing of walkways and the refurbishment of shelters, as well as enhancement to the east clifftop with new planting in Warren Woods, Links Wood and Happy Valley.

6. Marrams Bowling Club

Replacement of the pavilion including new facilities and a concession opportunity.

7. Happy Valley

A new wild play area and plans to achieve green flag status.











