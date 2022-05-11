Vision to revamp Cromer's clifftops revealed

Plans to revamp attractions and facilities on Cromer's clifftops have been unveiled. Inset, town mayor, Pat West. - Credit: Archant

A fresh plan to revamp Cromer's clifftop attractions including sunken gardens and North Lodge Park has been unveiled.

North Norfolk District Council has outlined two projects it wants to fund from a £4.8 billion government Levelling Up Fund - one being a number of Cromer projects and the other, a new pool and improved sports facilities for Fakenham.

The council said the Cromer plans could include new toilets and updated shelters at North Lodge Park; a regeneration of the Runton Road sunken gardens - to include barbecue sites - and a resurfacing of the clifftop path along Runton Road.

There could also be a replacement of the Marrams Bowling Club Pavilion; renewed public paths, steps and railings to the beach from East Cliff and new planting and management of Warren Woods, Links Wood and Happy Valley.

Pat West, Cromer's mayor, called the ideas "very exciting" for the town.

Mr West said: "Cromer is a beautiful town, and this will ensure it remains that way for generations to come.

"We look forward to the sunken gardens being restored to their former glory. It will be amazing to see North Lodge Park becoming, once again, a much loved and enjoyed area of Cromer.

"This will benefit the entire community, residents, visitors and businesses."

A path for cyclists, mobility scooters and walkers from Cromer's East Cliff through Happy Valley to Overstrand Road, and a 'changing places' toilet at Runton Road Car Park could also form part of the plans.

Tim Adams, district council leader, said the Cromer and Fakenham projects were the "best chance" to secure grants from round two of the Levelling Up Fund.

Mr Adams said: "In Cromer where we’ve invested heavily in essential pier works and other areas in previous years, we haven’t been able to also carry out work on the clifftop and North Lodge Park areas.

"It’s work that has very much needed to be done and this bid provides us the opportunity to potentially bring about real improvements for the benefit of residents and visitors."

NNDC said the government had identified North Norfolk as a 'priority one' area for support and has already given the authority £125,000 to develop its proposals.

Mr Adams added: “The district council will now allocate resources and work with local stakeholders in Fakenham and Cromer to develop the strongest possible applications by the bid deadline of July 6.”