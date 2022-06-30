A competition run by North Norfolk District Council is offering one week for free at a Cromer beach chalet. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

A beach chalet on the north Norfolk coast could be yours for a week, free of charge.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is running a competition offering one person and their family the chance to enjoy one of their famous seaside attractions from August 27 to September 2.

Entrants have to like the council's post on its official Facebook or Twitter pages, which can be found by searching @northnorfolkdc on either platform.

The competition closes at 4pm on Wednesday, July 13.

Currently, weekly peak season rates for Cromer chalet cost from £230 to £285.

The council's estates and assets strategy manager, Renata Garfoot, said: “Our beach huts and chalets are a staple of our beaches and the seaside tourist offering, and we would love to give someone the opportunity to holiday in one for the week."

"You can also hire one of our weekly let huts or chalets all year round for a wonderful week along the coast," she added.



