An art gallery on Cromer's western esplanade has seen hundreds of visitors in its first week open. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Hundreds of people have visited an art gallery since it relocated to a prominent location on the north coast.

Cromer Artspace opened in the Art Deco building on the town's western esplanade on April 30.

The redeveloped venue, which is being leased from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), is filled with work donated by local artists.

The Art Deco building on Cromer's promenade has been redeveloped as an art gallery. - Credit: Cromer Artspace

The pieces are being auctioned to raise funds for additional projects to promote public art in the town.

The exhibition will be open daily until May 18, 11am to 4pm, and bids can also be placed online at cromer-artspace.uk.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

Councillor Virginia Gay, NNDC's portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: “Many congratulations to Cromer Artspace on the opening of its new exhibition space. It's good to see the Art Deco building brought back to life in this way.

"We're very lucky to have so many artists at work here in North Norfolk," she added.
















