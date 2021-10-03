Council wins award for Covid performance
- Credit: NNDC
The "exceptional performance" of a Norfolk council during the Covid-19 pandemic has been recognised with an award.
North Norfolk District Council picked up the Digital Finance Project of the Year gong at the 2021 Public Finance Awards.
Duncan Ellis, the council's director for resources, said: "It’s been a very difficult time for many in the district and we’re very pleased to have been able to efficiently and comprehensibly deliver this vital support."
NNDC has paid out £126 million worth of Covid-19 grants in more than 30,000 transactions.
Councillor Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: "The attitude of the team went beyond the normal call of duty and was carried out professionally with a sense of purpose and good humour in the face of very difficult circumstances for our local businesses.”
The council has recently announced a new Covid grant scheme called the business recovery and resilience grant, which opens for applications on October 11.
