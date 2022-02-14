Fresh pledge signed to Armed Forces Covenant

Supporting Armed Forces veterans is at the heart of a new pledge signed North Norfolk District Council.

Councillors on the authority have put their names towards new commitments towards the Armed Forces Covenant, which it originally signed up to in 2012.

Erpingham ward councillor John Toye, himself an Armed Forces veteran, said leaving the military was a difficult time for many.

He said: "It was very much an alien world that some found it difficult to adapt to.

"The covenant attempts to redress those issues for all the armed forces community who still face these same concerns.

"I would like to ask that everyone consider, when they next have a moment to reflect, if the behaviours presented towards one another and conduct in public life reflect the honour and respect we should give for the freedoms our Armed Forces have and continue to give us.”

In signing the pledge, the council has committed to achieving bronze, silver and gold Defence Employer Recognition Scheme awards and support a forthcoming Armed Forces Covenant Duty of Due Regard legislation.



