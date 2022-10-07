Council to consider freezing council tax next year

Councillors in North Norfolk district have agreed to consider freezing their share of the council tax bill for the next financial year.

Following a motion from Independent group leader John Rest at October's full council meeting, councillors voted to consider the freeze when it comes time to set the council tax intake for 2023/24.

The move comes in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The wording of he motion reads: "We feel this could offer comfort for residents to know that at least one financial payment will not be increased along with those we have no control over - utilities, general taxation, interest rates.

"We fully appreciate that any commitment may be affected by edicts from the government preventing the freezing of council tax."

But Eric Seward, the council's portfolio holder for finance and assets, pointed out the district council got under 10pc of the total council take anyway, as most of the rest went to the county council and the police.

Mr Seward added: "Whether or not we're going to be able to meet this aspiration will depend on the level of local government settlement that we get from the government."