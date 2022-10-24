News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Cost-of-living summit planned for north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:51 PM October 24, 2022
Tim Adams, leader of the North Norfolk District Council.

Tim Adams, leader of the North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Archant

Drawing up an action plan to help people in north Norfolk with the rising cost of living will be the goal of an upcoming summit. 

North Norfolk District Council is to host the event on November 3 to promote and support the sources of help there are in the community - covering everything from food banks to energy bills.

Councillor Tim Adams, NNDC leader, said: “As we head into winter, more residents than ever will be looking towards us as a council, their local communities and fantastic charities and organisations in North Norfolk to help them through difficult times.

It’s important that we can support any residents who are struggling and holding a summit to create an action plan.”

Sheringham Salvation Army, Cromer Foodbank and Norfolk Community Foundation will give presentations at the summit about the work they do. 

The council is also running a survey to better understand the impact of rising living costs, which can be found on the council's website.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The team at the Swan Inn, Stalham. Pictured, from left, Richard Cook, Robert Cook and Victoria Cook.

Winner of Norfolk Pub of the Year 2022 competition revealed

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Robert Tragarz, head chef (left), with Jesse Petrie, general manager, at The Kings Head when they heard the news

'We're over the moon': Norfolk pub celebrating after double accolade

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Tthe Duck Inn at Stanhoe, near Burnham Market

Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has been recognised as being among the best in the country 

North Norfolk hotel with coastal views wins national award

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon