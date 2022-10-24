Cost-of-living summit planned for north Norfolk

Drawing up an action plan to help people in north Norfolk with the rising cost of living will be the goal of an upcoming summit.

North Norfolk District Council is to host the event on November 3 to promote and support the sources of help there are in the community - covering everything from food banks to energy bills.

Councillor Tim Adams, NNDC leader, said: “As we head into winter, more residents than ever will be looking towards us as a council, their local communities and fantastic charities and organisations in North Norfolk to help them through difficult times.

It’s important that we can support any residents who are struggling and holding a summit to create an action plan.”

Sheringham Salvation Army, Cromer Foodbank and Norfolk Community Foundation will give presentations at the summit about the work they do.

The council is also running a survey to better understand the impact of rising living costs, which can be found on the council's website.