North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Outgoing chairman thanked for £2,800 boost to nature trust

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:53 AM May 28, 2021   
Clive Stockton, outgoing chairman of North Norfolk District Council. 

Clive Stockton, outgoing chairman of North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: NNDC

More children have been able to learn about the importance of Norfolk's wildlife thanks to the fundraising of an outgoing council chairman. 

Clive Stockton, who has been chairman of North Norfolk District Council for the past two years, donated £2,831 from fundraisers and £210 from his own pocket to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, which was his chosen charity while in the council's ceremonial top job. 

Annabel Hill, the trust's senior education officer, said: “Thanks to Clive and the council’s kind support of our education work with schools, we were able to engage and highlight the importance of Norfolk’s wildlife to more children.

Kevin Hart and Ginny Seppings from Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Kevin Hart and Ginny Seppings from Norfolk Wildlife Trust accepted the cheques from North Norfolk District Council's outgoing chairman Clive Stockton. - Credit: NNDC

"Not only do we aim to provide fun and educational sessions but inspire children about the wildlife which can be found on their doorstep, in the hope children will value wildlife now and in the future.”

Jeremy Punchard has taken over as chairman of North Norfolk District Council. 

Jeremy Punchard has taken over as chairman of North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: NNDC

Independent councillor Jeremy Punchard became the council's new chairman at an annual general meeting on May 26, and Pauline Grove-Jones became deputy chairman. 

Mr Punchard's chosen charity is Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Pauline Grove-Jones, the new deputy chairman of North Norfolk District Council. 

Pauline Grove-Jones, the new deputy chairman of North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: NNDC


