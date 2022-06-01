Apprentice 'in shock' after scooping top national award

Chantelle Holt, who works at North Norfolk District Council, has been named the Local Government Apprentice of the Year for 2022. - Credit: Supplied by NNDC

Her career is still just getting going, but 24-year-old Chantelle Holt is already making a big impression.

Ms Holt, who has worked as a revenues officer for North Norfolk District Council since April, has just been named the Local Government Apprentice of the Year for 2022.

She said: “I'm still in shock - I genuinely didn't see it coming. Wish I put money on it.

"I was very hesitant in applying for this as it was an apprenticeship but I’m so glad that I took the role and that I did apply, and that I was accepted.

"It has taught me so much – skills for my job in a job role that I’ve never even considered before, as well as my business administration skills that I could really take anywhere I wanted to go.”

Around 114 apprentices from across the country attended the virtual awards event, at which Ms Holt was named overall winner.

She has previously completed a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Business Administration.



