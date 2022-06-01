News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Apprentice 'in shock' after scooping top national award

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:08 PM June 1, 2022
Chantelle Holt, who works at North Norfolk District Council,

Chantelle Holt, who works at North Norfolk District Council, has been named the Local Government Apprentice of the Year for 2022. - Credit: Supplied by NNDC

Her career is still just getting going, but 24-year-old Chantelle Holt is already making a big impression.

Ms Holt, who has worked as a revenues officer for North Norfolk District Council since April, has just been named the Local Government Apprentice of the Year for 2022. 

She said: “I'm still in shock - I genuinely didn't see it coming. Wish I put money on it. 

"I was very hesitant in applying for this as it was an apprenticeship but I’m so glad that I took the role and that I did apply, and that I was accepted.

"It has taught me so much – skills for my job in a job role that I’ve never even considered before, as well as my business administration skills that I could really take anywhere I wanted to go.”

Around 114 apprentices from across the country attended the virtual awards event, at which Ms Holt was named overall winner. 

She has previously completed a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Business Administration. 


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The car boot sale at North Walsham Memorial Park on May 22.

New car boot to take place monthly after early success

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Former coastal restaurant up for auction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
An Environment Agency enforcement officer on patrol near a river.

Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon