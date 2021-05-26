News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
New £750 CCTV camera to be installed in car park where hit and run happened

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:42 PM May 26, 2021   
A CCTV camera.

A CCTV camera. - Credit: Archant

A £750 CCTV camera is to be installed a town centre car park which was the subject of a hit and run five years ago.

The camera will be installed in North Walsham's Vicarage Street Car Park as it was thought the pole of the previous camera obscured its view.

It was the old camera which caught "shocking" footage of a hit and run incident in 2016, which saw a man jailed for 10 years after causing major injuries.

CCTV footage of a ‘shocking’ footage of hit and run incident in the Vicarage Car Park, North Walsham

CCTV footage of a ‘shocking’ footage of hit and run incident in the Vicarage Car Park, North Walsham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

It is not thought the camera's obscured view affected footage that evening.

Bob Wright, North Walsham Town councillor said the new four megapixel camera would offer a clearer picture.

He said: "It was a 360 degree camera but part of it was obscured by the post, but the camera needed replacing anyway as it was getting on a bit.

"We're just taking the opportunity to have a slightly better one than the previous one."

