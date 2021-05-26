New £750 CCTV camera to be installed in car park where hit and run happened
- Credit: Archant
A £750 CCTV camera is to be installed a town centre car park which was the subject of a hit and run five years ago.
The camera will be installed in North Walsham's Vicarage Street Car Park as it was thought the pole of the previous camera obscured its view.
It was the old camera which caught "shocking" footage of a hit and run incident in 2016, which saw a man jailed for 10 years after causing major injuries.
It is not thought the camera's obscured view affected footage that evening.
Bob Wright, North Walsham Town councillor said the new four megapixel camera would offer a clearer picture.
He said: "It was a 360 degree camera but part of it was obscured by the post, but the camera needed replacing anyway as it was getting on a bit.
"We're just taking the opportunity to have a slightly better one than the previous one."
Most Read
- 1 Plans for 1,800 new North Walsham homes and primary school put to public
- 2 Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise
- 3 Councillor quits Lib Dem group over 'lack of direction'
- 4 Music studio, cafe and sensory room set for former bank
- 5 Horse-riding restrictions on Holkham beach to continue
- 6 Pub set to be reopened for the first time in four years
- 7 Pub gallery launches exhibition of photos 'to start an argument'
- 8 First family moves into newly renovated council accommodation
- 9 'Have a bit of respect' - Village fears summer of parking woes
- 10 'Normal for Norfolk' - Village post box shut as birds nest inside