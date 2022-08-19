Warning to campervan owners over dumping waste in public loos

Campervan and motorhome drivers have been warned against transferring the their waste from their vehicles into public toilets. - Credit: Archant

Campervan and motorhome drivers have been warned not to dump their waste into public loos in north Norfolk.

The warning follows recent incidents of people disposing of waste in public toilets across the district.

Collette Parker, Anglian Water's community engagement manager, said: "Toilets of any kind or drains should never be used for disposal of waste from the chemical toilets of caravans, motor homes and camper vans.

"Many caravan parks and campsites now have specialist disposal systems which will take this kind of condensed waste.

"If incorrectly disposed of, chemical toilets can cause avoidable blockages in our pipe networks and disruption to everyone's holiday.

"Be kind to our environment and help keep the pipes clear."

North Norfolk District Council has also issued fresh advice for motorhome and campervan drivers.

The council says that, while the vehicles can be parked at NNDC car parks, sleeping in them overnight is banned.

NNDC said this was to "respect the amenity of local residents", and avoid "unfair competition" to campsite operators.

Richard Kershaw, NNDC's portfolio holder for sustainable growth. - Credit: Supplied

Richard Kershaw, the council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “The district has a lot of places for you to camp legally with your motorhome or campervan, from five pitch-certified locations and seasonal sites through to large commercial sites with onsite leisure and retail facilities – so something for everyone.

"All these sites need to provide basic facilities such as water, refuse and wastewater-emptying facilities.

“We therefore ask that you use these approved campsites rather than 'wild camping' when visiting north Norfolk, so we can ensure that the amenity of our permanent residents and communities are respected and that our public toilets can remain open for all throughout the summer.”

Mr Kershaw added that north Norfolk was a "wonderful place to holiday" with a lot to offer visitors.

He said: "We welcome thousands of motorhome and campervan owners each year who enjoy their time with us here."

An NNDC meeting heard in July that measures are needed to tackle the issue after a recent review found the district was being "swamped" with toilet waste.



