Bid to convert former Sheringham town hall into a home

Published: 11:54 AM July 28, 2021

A sketch of what the redesigned former Sheringham town hall could look like if plans to convert the building into a home are approved - Credit: Luke Sterne of Sterne Design

A former town hall could be converted into a six-bedroom home complete with a clock tower and games room if plans are approved.

The landmark building, located in Church Street, shut its doors to the public in 2019 when councillors agreed to relocate to the town community centre in order to cut costs and improve accessibility.

The former Sheringham town hall

The contents of the 1901 building were sold off last year followed by the building itself, which was listed for £345,000, earlier this year.

Now, an application to convert the former council offices into a home has been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

If approved, the plans would see the property converted into a six-bedroom home. The former chambers would be turned into an open living space with a focus on the building's historical features and the heptagon roof.

Across three floors plus a basement, former office spaces would be turned into ensuite bedrooms and a games room while the basement would be used as a utility room. The existing staircase would remain unchanged to retain "the original flow and feel of the building."

A visualisation of what the redesigned former Sheringham town hall could look like if plans to convert the building into a home are approved - Credit: Luke Sterne of Sterne Design

The application states: "The existing chambers is to become an open plan living space applying focus on the magnificent ceilings within.

"The clock tower is to be retained together with the original mechanism and accessed via the roof space. All materials and styling internally is to be sympathetic to the building."

To create more space architects are proposing extending the roof and infilling the current valley between the two pitched roofs. A courtyard garden would also be incorporated into the conversion.

A sketch of what the redesigned former Sheringham town hall could look like if plans to convert the building into a home are approved - Credit: Luke Sterne of Sterne Design”

The plans state: "The proposal seeks to minimise any potential impact on the conservation area by retaining the form of the existing building. Brickwork is used to match the existing on the new elements of boundary walls and the roof addition is set within the valley to avoid any overbearing concerns or significant visual impact."

Luke Sterne, of Sterne Design the architect behind the project said the re-design of the building had sought to "retain the importance of the former town hall."

He said: "Upon entering the space you are immediately struck by the historic detailing and references dating back to the previous use.

"As part of this proposal, we look to uncover these decorative elements of the building, emphasising and integrating them into our design."



