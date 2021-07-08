New North Norfolk Lib Dems chairman, 20, wants party to listen more

Published: 3:49 PM July 8, 2021

Ben Schamp, the new chairman of the North Norfolk Liberal Democrats. - Credit: Supplied by Ben Schamp

The new 20-year-old chairman of the North Norfolk Liberal Democrats said he wants the party to listen to voters more.

Ben Schamp, from North Walsham, said he was delighted to have been elected to the position.

Mr Schamp, who works as a barman at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre, said: "It's a great opportunity and I'm very honoured by the trust that everyone has put in me.

"I was inspired by [former North Norfolk MP] Norman Lamb when I was younger and for me it's about building the party back up to a position where we're winning again."

He said of the chairman's role: "It's about making sure that the local party isn't just about politics, but has a good social atmosphere as well, and that we're going out and not only talking to people but listening as well."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Schamp, who attended North Walsham High School and Paston College, said the Lib Dems had been inspired by their recent byelection win in Chesham and Amersham, a once safely Conservative seat in Buckinghamshire.







