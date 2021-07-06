New town clerk has gold award in sights
- Credit: Supplied by STC
The new clerk at Sheringham Town Council said he wanted to help the council work towards a 'gold' accreditation and build positive relationships in the town.
Ben Bix, who began his local government career 20 years ago at Breckland Council in Dereham, has been appointed Sheringham's town clerk.
Mr Bix said: “This is a tremendous opportunity to be progressive, and for Sheringham Town Council to start on its journey to be recognised nationally as a Quality Gold Council.
"The mayor and deputy mayor have set out their ambitions, and I am proud that the council has chosen me. We’ll work together to reach out to our community and build positive relationships and demonstrate the value the council brings to the town”.
Mr Bix attended Aylsham High School and studied law and politics at the UEA.
You may also want to watch:
His previous job was governance and democratic services Manager at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council in Surrey.
Most Read
- 1 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
- 2 Bid to turn north Norfolk field into campsite
- 3 Norfolk beach named as one of Britain's best picnic spots
- 4 Wedding bells for couple in 80s who found love in lockdown
- 5 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
- 6 Town fun fair to return in September
- 7 Wetherspoon pub is no longer a prospect in North Walsham
- 8 Is this Norfolk-made lucky charm the secret to Southgate's success?
- 9 Norfolk author who sold 33m books dies from cancer aged 56
- 10 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England