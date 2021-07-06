News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

New town clerk has gold award in sights

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:32 PM July 6, 2021   
Ben Bix, the new town clerk at Sheringham Town Council. 

Ben Bix, the new town clerk at Sheringham Town Council. - Credit: Supplied by STC

The new clerk at Sheringham Town Council said he wanted to help the council work towards a 'gold' accreditation and build positive relationships in the town. 

Ben Bix, who began his local government career 20 years ago at Breckland Council in Dereham, has been appointed Sheringham's town clerk. 

Mr Bix said: “This is a tremendous opportunity to be progressive, and for Sheringham Town Council to start on its journey to be recognised nationally as a Quality Gold Council. 

"The mayor and deputy mayor have set out their ambitions, and I am proud that the council has chosen me. We’ll work together to reach out to our community and build positive relationships and demonstrate the value the council brings to the town”.

Mr Bix attended Aylsham High School and studied law and politics at the UEA.

You may also want to watch:

His previous job was governance and democratic services Manager at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council in Surrey.


Most Read

  1. 1 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
  2. 2 Bid to turn north Norfolk field into campsite
  3. 3 Norfolk beach named as one of Britain's best picnic spots
  1. 4 Wedding bells for couple in 80s who found love in lockdown
  2. 5 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  3. 6 Town fun fair to return in September
  4. 7 Wetherspoon pub is no longer a prospect in North Walsham
  5. 8 Is this Norfolk-made lucky charm the secret to Southgate's success?
  6. 9 Norfolk author who sold 33m books dies from cancer aged 56
  7. 10 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A rare black fox was spotted in Sheringham on Tuesday, June 29. 

Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Nursery Drive woods, which is currently earmarked for 350 new homes.

Petition launched against plans to build 350 homes on woodland site

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
We asked people in Cromer if they think the town should become a car free destination

Your say: Should Cromer become a car free town?

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The old North Walsham Town Council offices.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Is Wetherspoons' seven-year quest to build in town over?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus