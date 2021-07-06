New town clerk has gold award in sights

Published: 4:32 PM July 6, 2021

Ben Bix, the new town clerk at Sheringham Town Council. - Credit: Supplied by STC

The new clerk at Sheringham Town Council said he wanted to help the council work towards a 'gold' accreditation and build positive relationships in the town.

Ben Bix, who began his local government career 20 years ago at Breckland Council in Dereham, has been appointed Sheringham's town clerk.

Mr Bix said: “This is a tremendous opportunity to be progressive, and for Sheringham Town Council to start on its journey to be recognised nationally as a Quality Gold Council.

"The mayor and deputy mayor have set out their ambitions, and I am proud that the council has chosen me. We’ll work together to reach out to our community and build positive relationships and demonstrate the value the council brings to the town”.

Mr Bix attended Aylsham High School and studied law and politics at the UEA.

His previous job was governance and democratic services Manager at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council in Surrey.



