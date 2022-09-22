Controversial solar farm plan could be approved next week

An artist's impression of how the Bacton solar farm could look - the solar panels would be behind the shrubs. - Credit: Planning documents

It has been keeping us warm with fossil fuels for more than 50 years, but now Bacton Gas Terminal itself wants to go green.

Shell wants to install 21 rows of solar panels in an open space next to the terminal known as Seagull's Field, which it says could generate 12pc of its on-site electricity use.

But the plan has sparked fury from locals and the parish council, who have a raft of objections ranging from loss of green space to the panels' 'glint and glare' and the potential noise pollution from wind whistling through the panel gaps.

However, North Norfolk District Council's planning department has recommended its development committee approve the plan at its September 29 meeting.

Writing to NNDC, Bacton and Edingthorpe Parish Council, said: "The council supports our community in their concerns regarding the installation of this large solar development.

"Seagull’s Field is a stunning location and gives superb views over towards the sea. During the summer and spring it is filled with wildlife.

"It would be extremely disappointing to see the loss of this facility to our community.

"The area is a fundamental and natural barrier and buffer zone between the gas terminal and the community and it would be detrimental to the coastal path and residents if this area of open land was lost."

An artist's impression of how the Bacton solar farm could look from Coast Road. - Credit: Planning documents

The three-hectare site is bordered by the beachside clifftops, the B1159 Coast Road and Castaways Holiday Park, which also also objects.

Following feedback, Shell scaled back its plans so 40pc of the field would be left open, but community concerns remain.

Shells says in its application that the open space addresses: "The principal concern to preserve what is seen as an important gap in development between the industrial complex of Bacton Gas Terminal and the village."

The plan would see the part of the Norfolk Coastal Path rerouted from the clifftop to along Bacton Road.

Shell's artist's impression of how the original solar farm plan for Seagull's Field in Bacton would have looked, left, and their revised plans, right. - Credit: Planning documents

Council officers have recommended the plan get the green light, with a number of conditions including no external lighting, and that any trees, shrubs or hedgerows planted as part of the scheme be replaced if they die within the solar farm's 30-year lifespan.